Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil infected with Covid-19 for 2nd time

Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil said on Thursday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Walse, who is fully vaccinated, added that his condition is stable and he is following the doctor's advice.

This is the second time that the senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader has been infected with Covid-19. Previously, Walse had tested positive in October 2020.

Taking to Twitter, Walse said on Thursday, “After experiencing mild symptoms I decided to get tested for Covid-19. I have tested positive. My condition is stable and I am following my doctor’s advice. I urge all those who came in contact with me during Nagpur and Amravati tour and other programs, to get themselves tested.”

In another tweet, the Maharashtra home minister appealed to the state's residents to follow all Covid-19 related protocols and avoid frequenting crowded places.

Dilip Walse Patil is the latest politician in Maharashtra to be infected with the coronavirus disease.

Previously, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray tested Covid-19 positive on October 23. Dr Jalil Parkar of Lilavati Hospital told Hindustan Times that Raj along with his mother Kunda Thackeray and sister tested positive, and all are home quarantined.

Maharashtra has so far registered 6,606,536 cases, 140,098 deaths, 6,443,342 recoveries and 19,480 active cases due to the coronavirus disease. On Wednesday, the state saw a marginal increase in new cases at 1,485 while 38 patients died and 2,536 recovered.

The weekly Covid positivity rate in Maharashtra 1.45%. Some districts have a higher positivity rate include Sindhudurg (3.21 %), Pune (2.61%), Palghar (2.28%) among others.

However, no district across Maharashtra has over 5% positivity, state surveillance officer Pradeep Awate told HT on Wednesday, adding that Covid-19 is under control.