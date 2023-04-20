Marathi to be a graded subject in non-state board schools

Mumbai: For three years, beginning from the academic year 2023-24, Marathi will be a graded subject for Classes 8, 9 and 10 in non-state board schools (CBSE, ICSE and IB). Students will henceforth get grades (A, B, C) instead of marks, besides which the assessment will not be included in the combined assessment of these examination boards. HT Image

The state’s decision stems from complaints from parents that Marathi scores have been pulling down the overall marks of their children. The new decision to grade Marathi will be applicable for three years, following which the state will reassess the situation and decide if it should be continued or there should be a return to the marking system.

In February 2020, the Maharashtra Compulsory Teaching and Learning of Marathi Language in Schools Bill, 2020 was unanimously passed in the state assembly. According to it, schools could be fined for not teaching Marathi as a compulsory subject. The rule was implemented in phases, involving two classes every year. For the academic year 2020-21, Classes 1 and 5 were mandated to study Marathi, followed by other classes in subsequent academic years.

The Government Resolution (GR) that was issued by the school education department on Wednesday regarding grades instead of marks has been met with disapproval in some quarters. Sushil Shejule, coordinator of the association of Marathi-medium school managements, pointed out that if the grades obtained in Marathi were not included in the consolidated marks of a student, the subject would not be on par with other compulsory subjects. “Additionally, the GR states that the relaxation is only applicable for three years, but it is unclear who will review it later,” he said.

Educationist Francis Joseph said that the government needed to consult the education boards concerned before changing any rule since as of now, most schools were implementing the compulsory Marathi rule. “Instead of making these changes, the government should give students the option of choosing a level according to their understanding of the subject,” he suggested. “A compulsory language that is unfamiliar is tough on students who have shifted here from abroad or from another state in the middle of the academic year. The government should give such students a choice of level.”