Maharashtra: Key challenges of conducting SSC, HSC exams during the pandemic

The HSC (Class 12) exams will be held between April 23 and May 21, 2021; SSC (Class 10) exams will be conducted between April 29 and May 20

With nearly 33 lakh students appearing for the exams every year, the HSC (Class 12) and SSC (Class 10) exams are conducted across 9 divisions in Maharashtra every year. With the rising number of Covid-19 infections in the state and the resultant restrictions, parents and schools are now raising concerns about the conduct of these exams in the middle of all these challenges.

The state government and the education department are working on an initiative titled #ParikshaKoTaiyar to make board exams smooth and safe for students. As part of the initiative, the state board is likely to announce certain guidelines on the conduct of exams this year.

After talking to experts and various stakeholders including schools, students and parents, HT has arrived at some of the key concerns that need the attention of the government and the agencies to ensure that the exam process is smooth and stress-free for students.

Provisions for students who cannot take their exams

Experts have pointed out the need to have several options for students who might have to miss their exams due to various reasons such as catching the infection themselves, being put into quarantine, staying in containment zones where there are a high number of Covid-19 cases being some possible reasons. “During the IGCSE exams in the country that concluded recently, a student tested positive after having attempted the initial papers. The board thankfully had a provision in place and the child was marked based on an average drawn from the marks in the papers he attempted. The state board needs such a mechanism,” said an educationist who has been helping the government with suggestions regarding precautions to be taken.

Teachers said that while isolating a child and allowing him/her to write the paper in a nearby centre away from the other kids is an option, the child’s mental health can take a toll during such a period and thus he/she should be allowed another chance at the exams.

Overcrowding at the centres

Every year, a large number of parents assemble outside various schools and junior colleges across the state to drop their children off at the exam venue. Basanti Roy, former secretary of the Mumbai divisional board, said that such overcrowding has to be avoided this time. “A good solution to this can be allotted a child’s school as the exam centre and swapping supervisors from nearby schools to ensure free and fair exams. This way, parents won’t have to worry as the children can travel to their schools alone,” she added.

Anticipating rescheduling/cancellations

While the state board has scheduled the HSC and SSC exams in April and May, the government needs to have a backup plan, in case there is a further spike in the cases and the exams have to be rescheduled or cancelled. To begin with, the state government needs to ensure that such possibilities are communicated to the Central agencies like the National Testing Agency (NTA) which conducts the JEE and NEET exams for Class 12 students. “While the state can change its schedule if need be and grant concessions to students depending on the situation, timetables of national level entrance exams like JEE and NEET have already been set. Similarly, other boards like CBSE and ICSE also have their exams planned. The state government should have excellent coordination with the Centre and the various exam bodies to ensure that state kids do not lag in their counterparts from other states and boards,” said a member of the government-appointed committee on the condition of anonymity.

Travel restrictions

A large number of students aspiring for their board exams especially in a city like Mumbai travel by train and other public transport like buses to reach their exam centres. The state board should communicate with authorities like railways and the BEST to ensure that students can travel seamlessly during exams. Some experts also suggested tweaking office hours for the period of exams to reduce congestion on roads during the exams. “Especially for Class 12 students whose colleges are far from home, travelling during the pandemic can cause anxiety, as they have not taken a train or a bus for the last one year. Parents are also worried about this and we hope that the government allows parents and students to travel on the trains and buses throughout the day during the exams,” said Madhura Kale, a parent from Malad.

Last-minute centre cancellations

In case a few centres from the list of pre-decided centres by the board get cancelled, the board needs to have a backup option for more. “For instance, if an area is declared as a containment zone, there might be two-three centres in the zone. Where will 200-300 students from these centres go at the last minute? These provisions need to be made in advance by increasing the number of centres,” said an official from the department.

Sanitisation and safety protocols

In addition to the challenges involved in ensuring social distancing and hygiene at the exam venues, experts are worried about the anxieties associated with wearing a mask throughout the exam. “Students cannot write three-hour-long papers with masks on, at all times. Some concessions need to be made along with ensuring the safety of students at the same time. Similarly, they should be allowed to take a water break and toilet breaks as and when needed,” said a teacher.

Education department extends support to children with special needs

Extending support to children with special needs (CWSN) who are set to write their Class 10 and 12 board exams this year, the education department has urged people to volunteer as writers. Interested volunteers can register themselves at https://www.research.net/r/readerwriterbank by March 31. The state board has also announced a list of counsellors who will man helplines for CWSN in the month of April and May when SSC and HSC exams are scheduled. Each of the 9 board divisions has a dedicated helpline where students can call and get their issues resolved.

“During these tough times, it is important to ensure that CWSN does not suffer if they fail to get a writer or a centre not favourable. Officials should ensure that children get the necessary help and that no child is deprived of the opportunities he/she deserves,” states the circular issued by the state board recently.