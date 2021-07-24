Maharashtra likely to breach 200,000 mark in this month; Covid tally reaches 194,218

Maharashtra reached close to 200,000 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 days. The state on Saturday recorded 6,269 fresh infections pushing the count to 6,258,079. The tally of active cases reduced to 93,479 as 7,332 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours. The state saw 224 casualties.

To date, the state has reported 194,218 cases and by Sunday it may breach the 200,000 mark of cases this month. The daily cases in the state have slightly reduced as it has started reporting between 6,000 to 8,000 cases from this week. On Thursday, 6,753 cases and 167 casualties were reported. Last month, it clocked a total of 316,283 cases.

Experts are of the view, the state administration should not let down the guard until there is a significant drop in daily cases, as the drop in daily cases is very slow in the second wave.

Between June 14 and July 18, the state was reporting 8,000 to 10,000 cases a day, except a few days when less than 8,000 cases were reported.

“We are incredibly slow in terms of decline in daily cases this time. Covid cases are reducing and it is an encouraging thing but we are still not near normal. We will have to keep up with our vigil until the cases come down significantly. Maharashtra has beaten up the period for the decline in cases compared to other states. Where cases have significantly reduced in other states, the process is still going on in the state,” said Dr Rahul Pandit, a member of the state task force and director, critical care, Fortis Hospital, Mulund.

This is despite the state government imposing stricter norms by reducing the five-level relaxation plan to three after cases of Delta-plus variants were found last month. The first two levels having maximum relaxations were removed till further order, according to a notification issued by chief secretary Sitaram Kunte on June 25. But daily cases are reducing at a very slow pace.

On Saturday, Mumbai clocked 410 cases and reported a total 733,754 cases to date. It also recorded nine fatalities taking the toll of 15,827.

In the last 24 hours, the state tested 198,088 samples and had a positivity rate of 3.16%. However, the overall positivity rate of the state stood at 13.42%, according to the data issued by the state health department.

Maharashtra reached close to 200,000 cases in the last 24 days.

It has also vaccinated 338,348 doses on Saturday, according to the data available on Co-WIN portal. In the last over six months, 41,199,192 doses have been administered in the state.