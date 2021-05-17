Maharashtra logs 26,616 new Covid-19 cases, Mumbai reports steep decline with 1,240 infections

The coronavirus disease (Covid-19) case tally of Maharashtra rose by 26,616 new infections over the past 24 hours, while the death toll increased by 516, according to the state health bulletin. On the contrary, the state registered 34,389 and 974 deaths on Sunday. In the last one day the state saw a huge decline of 7,773 cases and 458 deaths.

Click here for complete coverage of Covid-19

The case tally of the state reached 5,405,068 with reporting of new infections. The death toll currently stands at 82,486. The active cases in the state with the second-highest active caseload in the country stand at 4,45,495, the bulletin showed.

The coronavirus positivity rate, which stood at 13 per cent on Sunday, decreased by 1.65 percentage points in the last 24 hours to reach 11.35 per cent.

As many as 234,416 samples were tested for the identification of the virus in the population. The testing fell by 30, 171, as 264,587 tests were done for Covid-19 on Sunday. So far, the state has tested 31,338,407 samples for the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.

After witnessing an incline on Sunday, Mumbai reported a steep fall in new Covid-19 cases as 1,240 people were found positive in comparison to 1,544 on May 16. The number of daily deaths also fell as 48 people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) health bulletin. The number of new cases reported in Mumbai is the lowest single-day count since March 9. The cases fell by over 300 from Sunday, according to the data.

Also read| CoWIN portal in Hindi, other languages from next week: Govt

The plummet in the new cases and fatalities can be attributed to the fall in the testing rate. Merely 17,640 samples were tested for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, in contrast to 24,896 tests done on Sunday. The reduction in testing could also be because of the severe cyclonic storm Tauktae that has so far killed six people in Maharashtra's Konkan region, according to a PTI report.

2,587 patients recovered from the disease in Mumbai increasing the recovery rate in the state capital by one percentage point to 93 per cent. More than 34,000 cases are currently active in Mumbai, the BMC data showed.