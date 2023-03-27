Maharashtra man held for alleged murder of co-worker in Thane

A 24-year-old man has been arrested in Thane district of Maharashtra for allegedly killing his 31-year-old colleague at an industrial unit over a petty issue, police said on Monday.

The accused attacked his colleague on the premises of the factory, located in Sonale village, with an iron rod on Sunday night, killing him instantaneously, a Thane (Rural) police official said.

A case was registered under section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code.