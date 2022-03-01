Maharashtra medical aspirants worried as 250 seats still don’t show up on list

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) recently released an updated provisional list of colleges (except deemed) affiliated with the university, which finally reflects at least 420 of the seats that were approved by the National Medical Commission (NMC) but were not allotted to students in the first round of common admissions on February 1. This means, 420 seats along with the 735 seats gone vacant by the end of the first seat allotment round should be allotted in the second common admissions round.

According to a circular released by the state common entrance test (CET) cell on Monday, the second round of seat allotment for UG medical seats will be released any day between March 6 and 8. “735 seats that went vacant after round 1 will be allotted in the second round but for the seats that were pending approval, we need to receive final word from the MUHS before adding the pending seats,” said a senior official from state CET cell.

Many raised objection to the CET cell’s decision to not allot at least 650 seats across private medical colleges and 20 in government medical colleges (GMC) in the first seat allotment list released on February 1. Instead of 4550 seats in GMCs, 4530 were allotted, whereas 2070 seats in private medical colleges were allotted as opposed to the 2720 shown in the seat matrix.

These seats belong to institutes like Terna Medical College in Navi Mumbai, Tasgaonkar Medical College in Karjat and ACPM Medical College in Dhule, where not a single student has been allotted a seat. Other private medical institutes, where 50 additional seats were approved for the current academic year, too had not been included in the first seat allotment list.

The final inspection on part of MUHS was conducted over the past few weeks and an updated list was released on their website on February 25. However, this list still does not reflect 250 seats from two colleges--ACPM Dhule and Tasgaonkar Medical College in Karjat.

Senior officials from MUHS told HT that in case of Tasgaonkar Medical College, the university is yet to receive the government resolution regarding its approvals. “ACPM Dhule still has some court proceedings to resolve before it can be included in the admissions list. In case of Tasgaonkar, MUHS needs a state GR to start inspection on the institute, which we are yet to receive,” said the official.

Despite repeated attempts, officials from the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) were not available for comments on this matter.

“This process of approvals seems never ending at the moment, especially because a month after the first seat allotment list was announced, the officials are still unclear about the status of the 670 seats. Now that MUHS has approved at least 420 seats, the CET cell should proactively include these seats for the next round instead of wasting anymore time. Life and future of young students are at stake here,” said Anuradha Ray, mother of an MBBS aspirant.