Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik told to amend plea to vote in Rajya Sabha polls

Rajya Sabha polls 2022: The bench of Justice PD Naik directed Nawab Malik's lawyers to amend his petition seeking provision of a police escort to take him to the Vidhan Bhavan to cast his vote.
Nawab Malik was arrested by ED on February 23, in connection with a money-laundering case registered against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and his close associates.(HT Photo)
Published on Jun 10, 2022 11:54 AM IST
Reported by K A Y Dodhiya | Written by Aryan Prakash

The Bombay high court on Friday denied immediate relief to jailed Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik who had sought a day bail to cast his vote in the ongoing Rajya Sabha polls.The bench of Justice PD Naik directed Malik's lawyers to amend his petition seeking provision of a police escort to take him to the Vidhan Bhavan to cast his vote. The minister's lawyer insisted that he was not pressing for bail but just for police escort. The high court directed the lawyers to amend the petition for escort and to approach the appropriate court. Nawab Malik's amended plea will be mentioned before the bench of Justice Bharati Dangre at 1:30 pm. 

Malik was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on February 23 in connection with a money laundering case against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar. He had moved the Bombay High Court after a special Mumbai court had rejected his and fellow NCP leader Anil Deshmukh's pleas seeking permission to vote in the elections. 

