Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / NCB framed my son-in-law, will move court: Nawab Malik
mumbai news

NCB framed my son-in-law, will move court: Nawab Malik

NCP leader Nawab Malik alleged the NCB showed 200 kg herbal tobacco as ganja and produced photographs of seizures taken at its office
NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik. (File photo)
Updated on Oct 14, 2021 01:59 PM IST
By Surendra P Gangan

Maharashtra minister and Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik on Thursday accused Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) of framing his son-in-law Sameer Khan and two others in a drug peddling case in January and delaying the process for their bail. He added they are moving court against the agency, the harassment meted out to them, and for quashing the case.

Malik alleged the NCB showed 200 kg herbal tobacco as ganja and produced photographs of seizures taken at its office. He added the NCB found nothing in the raids conducted at Khan’s office. Malik said wrong information of seizure of 200-kg ganja was given to the media. He accused NCB of selectively leaking information involving big names for cheap publicity.

Malik said he has been getting threatening calls since he exposed NCB’s raid on a cruise in Mumbai. He added his security has been beefed up and he will file a complaint about the threats.

In its detailed bail order, a special court on Wednesday ruled there was no case of illicit drug trafficking and conspiracy against Khan. The bail was granted last month.

RELATED STORIES

“The court order clearly says the wrong sections... were applied against the accused. It also says the intention of the investigative agency was malafide,” said Malik.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

No road widening proposed in Aarey, clarifies BMC

Maharashtra: 12 candidates in fray for Deglur assembly bypoll, details here

Maharashtra logs 90mn Covid-19 vaccine jabs, low positivity rate this week

BMC plans to generate electricity by putting up solar panels along Mumbai Coastal Road
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP