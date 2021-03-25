Maharashtra, Mumbai see a record 31,855 and 5,190 new Covid-19 cases

Mumbai reported its highest single-day spike of 5,190 Covid-19 cases, also its first in excess of 5,000, on Wednesday, as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) increased the number of daily tests. Also, former Covid-19 hotspot, Dharavi, recorded 62 infections, its highest single-day jump in ten months. Civic officials attributed the increase to more tests — 40,400 samples were tested on Wednesday, up from around 23,000 samples on Tuesday. The BMC has started randomly testing citizens inside malls and other public places. Due to this decision, in the past two days, 33,553 additional tests have been conducted.

Mumbai has breached its previous highest single-day caseload of 3,779 infections on March 21.

Maharashtra, too, on Wednesday, recorded its highest one-day spike of 31,855 infections, the highest since the outbreak of the virus.

A total of 95 more Covid-19 deaths were recorded in Maharashtra, taking the toll to 53,684. Dr Tatyarao Lahane, Director, Medical Education and Research, said, “Unlike other states which are testing only patients with symptoms, we are testing all. This is bound to increase our numbers,” said Lahane.

A complete lockdown has been ordered in Nanded and Beed district from March 26 till April 4.