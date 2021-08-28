Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Maharashtra: Negative RT-PCR test report must for fliers from Europe, SA, Middle-East
mumbai news

Maharashtra: Negative RT-PCR test report must for fliers from Europe, SA, Middle-East

The decision was taken in line with the standard operating protocol (SOP) issued by the central government for international travellers to avoid confusion.
By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON AUG 28, 2021 12:55 AM IST
(HT File Photo)

The Maharashtra government has made a negative RT-PCR report mandatory for passengers coming from Europe, the Middle-East and South Africa. It, however, removed the condition of 14-day mandatory quarantine for them. The decision was taken in line with the standard operating protocol (SOP) issued by the central government for international travellers to avoid confusion.

“All rules for all international passengers arriving into the state including passengers from European countries, Middle Eastern countries and South Africa, will be in line with the above mentioned by the ministry of health and family welfare from time to time,” stated an order issued by Sitaram Kunte, chief secretary, on August 27.

“It means they will require a negative RT-PCR report for entering the state. The RT-PCR sample collection should have been taken within 72 hours prior to the scheduled time of landing at airports in the state,” said a senior official, wishing not to be named.

On July 15, the state government exempted all fully vaccinated international passengers from the mandatory negative RT-PCR report, if they have completed 15 days since the second dose of the vaccine.

