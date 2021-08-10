Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Maharashtra: No processions on Muharram amid Covid pandemic
mumbai news

Maharashtra: No processions on Muharram amid Covid pandemic

Muharram is observed by Muslims with abstinence and prayers to mourn the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain in the battle of Karbala in the seventh century.
By Faisal Malik, Mumbai
UPDATED ON AUG 10, 2021 12:04 AM IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (ANI)

In the wake of the Covid pandemic, the Maharashtra government on Monday ordered people to observe Muharram in a simple manner and without any procession to avoid crowding. This is the second consecutive year when no religious processions are allowed for any community in the state. The state also said that people living in one housing society are also not allowed to gather for mourning and they should mourn inside their homes.

Muharram is observed by Muslims with abstinence and prayers to mourn the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain in the battle of Karbala in the seventh century. It marks the first and one of the sacred months of the Islamic calendar. It will be observed on August 18 and 19.

“In line with the ban imposed on social and religious programmes by the Centre and the state government, the processions will not be allowed this year. People are expected to mourn inside their homes…,” states the circular.

The state has also prohibited taking out Tazia (a replica of the tomb of Imam Hussain) to observe Muharram. For setting up ‘Sabeels’ (stalls that provide free drinking water), permission should be obtained from the local administration and not more than two persons are allowed to be present there. Water should be distributed only in sealed bottles from ‘Sabeels’ and cleanliness along with Covid protocols should be observed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

ITBP shares wholesome post of father saluting daughter who joined the force

This big brother cuddling with his little sibling may melt your heart. Watch

Big furry dog gets upsets with mama, then adorably forgives her. Watch

This animal dispensary in Chennai is saving hundreds of stray, abused animals
TRENDING TOPICS
Karnataka SSLC Result 2021 Live
Shahid Kapoor
Quit India movement
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Anupam Shyam
August 2021 festivals
Nagasaki Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP