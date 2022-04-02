Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Maharashtra orders probe after witness in NCB’s Aryan Khan drug seizure case dies
mumbai news

Maharashtra orders probe after witness in NCB’s Aryan Khan drug seizure case dies

Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil on Saturday ordered a probe into the death of Prabhakar Sail, a panch witness in the high-profile cruise ship drug raid case of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in which actor Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan is an accused
HT Image
Published on Apr 02, 2022 09:53 PM IST
BySurendra P Gangan and Vijay Kumar Yadav, Mumbai

Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil on Saturday ordered a probe into the death of Prabhakar Sail, a panch witness in the high-profile cruise ship drug raid case of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in which actor Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan is an accused.

Sail, 36, suffered a heart attack at his Mahul residence in Chembur on Friday and later died at a hospital.

Expressing suspicion, the home minister said director general of police Rajnish Seth had been asked to investigate the death and submit a report. “The death appears suspicious. Police will obtain preliminary information in the death case before going ahead with the investigation.”

Sail’s lawyer Tushar Khandare said his family did not suspect a foul play.

“He was feeling uneasy the previous day. But he ignored the signs. On Friday after he suffered a mild heart attack, he himself visited Chandra hospital in Chembur. After seeing his ECG report, the doctor recommended him to immediately get admitted. During treatment at the hospital, he suffered another heart attack causing his death,” Khandare said.

He added, “I was there all the time when this occurred. There is nothing fishy. After the government ordered a probe, the family gave its consent for conducting post-mortem. Once the family is handed over the body, the last rites will be performed at Andheri.”

Khandare further said Sail was under tremendous mental pressure as he had been jobless for a long time and that could be one of the factors that may have triggered a heart attack.

