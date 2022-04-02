Prabhakar Sail, NCB witness in Aryan Khan drug case, dies of heart attack at 36
MUMBAI: Prabhakar Sail, an important panch witness in the high-profile cruise ship drug raid case of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), died of a heart attack at his residence in Mahul area in Chembur Friday afternoon.
His lawyer, advocate Tushar Khandare confirmed the news and added that he breathed his last at 4pm.
“He was just 36 years of age and very young to die. He was under stress due to unemployment. He was jobless for a long time. Some of us tried our best to get him some work, but in vain. Because of this he was under tremendous mental pressure and that could be one of the factors that may have triggered the heart attack,” said advocate Khandare.
Sail is survived by his mother, wife and two kids.
Though Sail was an important witness in the drug raid case involving actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan, NCB had termed him as “hostile” in view of his affidavit, levelling indirect allegations of corruption against the then NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede, who had headed the raid.
Acting on a specific tip-off, a team of NCB officials, headed by the agency’s Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede, on October 2 searched for certain passengers slated to take a holiday cruise to Goa from the International Cruise Terminal at Green Gate in Mumbai.
Kiran P Gosavi and Prabhakar Sail were two panch witnesses to the recoveries made from five of the nine persons apprehended by the NCB team at the cruise terminal and the cruise ship. Six gram Charas was purportedly seized from Aryan Khan’s friend Arbaaz Merchant and 13 gm Cocaine, 10 gm Charas, 5 gm MD, 10.62 gm Ecstasy or MDMA was allegedly seized from four Delhi residents.
Sail, however, made startling revelations in his affidavit sworn on October 23, 2021 before a notary. In the affidavit, Sail claimed that he overheard discussion of his employer Kiran P Gosavi and another person on phone about proposing a ₹25 crore deal and settling at about ₹18 crore. “You put a bomb of 25 crores and let’s settle at 18 final, because we have to give 8 crores to Sameer Wankhede,” the affidavit quoted.
The affidavit added that at about 9.45am on October 3, Gosavi met Shah Rukh Khan’s manager, Pooja Dadlani, along with one Sanville Adrian D’Souza alias Sam D’Souza outside Big Bazaar at Lower Parel. They met Dadlani in her car and left the place after about 15 minutes. Later in the day, when they were at Gosavi’s Vashi residence, Gosavi asked Sail to go and collect cash at Tardeo signal and when he went there in Gosavi’s car, a person who came in a white car handed over two cash-filled bags to him, stated the affidavit. Sail then brought the money back to Vashi. In the evening, Sail said, Gosavi asked him to hand over the cash of ₹50 lakh to Sam. Sail, accordingly, returned the cash-filled bags to Sam at a five-star hotel in Mumbai, where Sam counted the cash and found it to be ₹38 lakh.
-
Muslim girl apologises to varsity probe panel after row over Namaz in classroom
Six days after a controversy erupted over a Muslim girl offering namaz inside a classroom in Madhya Pradesh, the student has tendered a written apology to an inquiry panel that was set by the university to probe the matter, the registrar of Dr Hari Singh Gaur Central University said. Registrar Santosh Sohgaura, who is also the head of the inquiry committee, said no conspiracy was found in the matter.
-
Noida, Greater Noida sector names like Alpha, Omicron to be changed
After over 30 years, residential sectors in Greater Noida named after Greek letters 'Alpha', 'Beta', 'Delta' and 'Omicron' could be replaced by numeric figures like Sector 1, 2, 3, according to officials. There has been a demand from a section of residents for renaming the sectors and the local Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority has formed a committee to take the decision, the officials said.
-
Gurdaspur rape: Private school MD held, prime accused yet to be identified
The managing director of a private school in Punjab's Gurdaspur district was arrested on Saturday, two days after a four-year-old girl student was allegedly raped on the premises. Also read: Kejriwal, Mann to hold roadshow in Ahmedabad to boost Gujarat poll fight The MD was booked under Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code. However, the identity of the main accused is still to be ascertained.
-
MP govt demolishes properties belonging to mastermind of Jaipur blasts plot
Days after three men were arrested in Rajasthan for allegedly planning to carry out bomb blasts in Jaipur, the Madhya Pradesh government on Friday demolished properties belonging to the alleged mastermind and another accused in the case in Ratlam district, state home minister Narottam Mishra said. Saifullah, Altmash and Zubair were arrested in Nimbaheda village of Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district on Wednesday night.
-
Delhi allows private shops to offer discounts up to 25% on liquor MRP
The Delhi government's excise department has permitted private shops to offer discounts on the maximum retail price of liquor. The order comes a month after the Delhi government prohibited discounts and schemes being offered by liquor stores, citing violations of Covid-related guidelines and unhealthy market practices. With liquor shops giving discounts and offers like 'buy one, get one free', crowds were seen thronging liquor vends in many parts of the city in February.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics