Maharashtra: Physical classes to resume for all students from December 1
mumbai news

Maharashtra: Physical classes to resume for all students from December 1

Maharashtra education minister Varsha Gaikwad said students from classes 1 to 12 will be able to attend offline session from the beginning of the next month.
Representational image.(HT Photo)
Updated on Nov 25, 2021 04:55 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Maharashtra education minister Varsha Gaikwad said on Thursday all schools across the state will reopen for physical classes from December 1.

She said the Uddhav Thackeray-led government took a decision on the matter during the day’s cabinet meeting.

Students from classes 1 to 12 will be able to attend offline session from the beginning of the next month, Gaikwad said.

“After discussing with the CM, cabinet and paediatric task force, the state cabinet has decided to reopen schools from classes 1-4 in rural areas and classes 1-7 in urban areas from December 1. We are committed to safe resumption of schools,” Gaikwad was quoted as saying by news agency in ANI.

According to reports, a proposal in this regard had earlier been cleared by the state health department and the Covid-19 task force. 

On Wednesday, health minister Rajesh Tope said the state paediatric task force was in in favour of resuming physical school for classes 1 to 4.

(With inputs from bureau and agencies)

school reopening
