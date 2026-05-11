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Maharashtra plans 100 tourism sub-circuits with 2,500 crore push to boost jobs, infra

Maharashtra plans to invest ₹2,500 crore to develop 100 tourism sub-circuits, enhancing infrastructure and creating jobs to boost tourism by 2047.

Published on: May 11, 2026 05:04 am IST
By Surendra P Gangan
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MUMBAI: In a major push to position Maharashtra as a leading tourism destination, the state government is planning to develop 100 tourism sub-circuits across its five divisions, with an investment of 25 crore earmarked for each circuit over the next five years. The plan, involving a total proposed expenditure of 2,500 crore, aims to strengthen tourism infrastructure, create jobs and significantly increase tourist footfall in the state over the next decade and by 2047.

Maharashtra plans 100 tourism sub-circuits with 2,500 crore push to boost jobs, infra

The sub-circuits will be developed by promoting specialised tourism sectors such as forts, culinary tourism, pilgrimage tourism and other destination-based themes. The government believes the tourism sector has immense potential to contribute to Maharashtra’s GDP while also generating large-scale employment opportunities.

“These circuits will be promoted as tourist destinations by developing them in a tourist-friendly manner over the next five years. Infrastructure development, along with the creation of basic amenities, will be the focus. We have planned to spend 25 crore on each of these circuits,” said Sanjay Khandare, Principal Secretary, Tourism.

At present, Maharashtra has five major tourism circuits, Pune, Nagpur, Coastal Mumbai, Nashik and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. The government now plans to expand the tourism map further at the micro level by identifying and developing more tourist-friendly destinations across the state.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Surendra P Gangan

Surendra P Gangan is Senior Assistant Editor with political bureau of Hindustan Times’ Mumbai Edition. He covers state politics and Maharashtra government’s administrative stories. Reports on the developments in finances, agriculture, social sectors among others.

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