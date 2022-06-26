Maha crisis: Sena initiates legal action against rebel MLAs, Shinde moves SC
- A day ago, 16 rebel MLAs, including Shinde, were issued a disqualification notice by the deputy speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly.
Amid the ongoing political crisis in the Maharashtra government fuelled by minister Eknath Shinde's rebellion, Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant said the party has initiated legal action and served notices to 16 rebel MLAs camping at a luxury hotel in BJP-ruled Assam.
In another development, Shinde moved the Supreme Court against deputy speaker Narhari Zirwal's rejection of a no-confidence motion plea by the rebel. The matter is likely to be heard by the apex court on Monday.
A day ago, 16 rebel MLAs, including Shinde, were issued a disqualification notice by the deputy speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly. They were also asked to file a written reply by Monday on a disqualification petition filed by the Shiv Sena.
Earlier, addressing reporters, Sawant said, "Political turbulence is going on in Maharashtra, many MLAs defected and have gone to Assam. We have initiated legal action against them and notices have been served to 16 MLAs till now."
Advocate Devdutta Kamat, the Sena's senior counsel, also told reporters that proceedings have been initiated by the party against 16 MLAs, under the provision in the Constitution which says that if a person gives up the membership of a party, then he's eligible for disqualification.
"There were several meetings that were called by Shiv Sena at different times, none of which were attended by them. Visiting BJP-ruled states, meeting BJP leaders, and attempting to topple the government amounts to a violation by rebels," Kamat said.
He also said that the concept of two-third (to surpass anti-defection law) majority applies only if there is a merger. "Until the MLAs don't merge with another party, disqualification applies. Till today, there's no merger. They have voluntarily given up membership," the advocate said.
In the national executive meeting held on Saturday, six resolutions were passed giving absolute rights to Maharashtra chief minister and party president Uddhav Thackeray to take action against the rebels to bring the revolt within the party under control.
In a jolt to the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra, Shinde, a senior Sena minister Eknath Shinde and other rebel MLAs revolted against the party last week and moved to Surat in Gujarat, another BJP-governed state. The rebel MLAs then shifted base to a hotel in Guwahati.
On Friday, in his virtual address to the party's district unit chiefs and 'sampark pramukhs', Thackeray said "despite the rebellions that the party has faced earlier, it came to power twice. I may have left 'Varsha', the chief minister's official residence, but not my determination".
Party MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday had said the Sena is ready to quit the MVA government if the group of rebel legislators camping in Assam returned to Mumbai in 24 hours and discussed the issue with Thackeray.
(With agency inputs)
-
Manoj Tiwari, Ravi Kishan welcome ‘younger brother’ Dinesh Yadav to Lok Sabha
Bhojpuri actors-turned politicians, Manoj Tiwari and Ravi Kishan, on Sunday congratulated fellow Bhojpuri superstar, Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua', who was elected as Member of Parliament by winning bypolls to Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat. Ravi Kishan thanked the Bhojpuri society 'from the bottom of my heart.'
-
Software engineer duped of Rs3.75 lakh by fraudsters
A 41-year-old software engineer, resident of Vishrantwadi who hails from Bihar, fell prey to online fraudsters who tricked him into downloading malware on his mobile phone and siphoned off ₹3.75 lakh from his bank account. The man realised he was conned after he got a transaction alert for nearly ₹3.75 lakh ( ₹3.50 lakh from his account and ₹25,000 from his mother's account).
-
Protest continues in Pune against rebel Shiv Sena MLAs
For the second consecutive day, protests continued in Pune against rebel Shiv Sena MLAs currently camping in Guwahati, Assam. Shiv Sena workers, claiming to be loyalists of party president and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray staged 'jode maro' (hit with footwear) protests at two places in the city – outside Balgandharva auditorium and in Kothrud – and raised slogans against the rebels. They were led by the Pune city unit president Gajanan Tharkude.
-
U.P. sets new record, 16 crore people fully vaccinated against Covid: Govt
“Uttar Pradesh has achieved a major milestone by becoming the first state in India to fully vaccinate over 16 crore individuals,” the government said in a press statement on Sunday. Uttar Pradesh is followed by Maharashtra with 16.90 crore doses. The state is expected to cross 34-crore mark in total doses within this week, officials said.
-
Lucknow NCB conducts cycle rally to spread awareness against drugs
Narcotics Control Bureau, Lucknow Zonal Unit on Sunday organised a mega cycle rally and other events to mark International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. The chief guest administered an oath against drug abuse to all the participants. He also flagged off the cycle rally. The event saw the participation of various groups, including Lucknow Cycle Club, Robinhood Army, Lucknow Gazelles, Pedal Yatri, Shrijan Shakti Welfare Society, Nawabi Riders and others.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics