Protest continues in Pune against rebel Shiv Sena MLAs
For the second consecutive day, protests continued in Pune against rebel Shiv Sena MLAs currently camping in Guwahati, Assam.
Shiv Sena workers, claiming to be loyalists of party president and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray staged ‘jode maro’ (hit with footwear) protests at two places in the city – outside Balgandharva auditorium and in Kothrud – and raised slogans against the rebels. They were led by the Pune city unit president Gajanan Tharkude.
The party workers were seen hitting Shinde’s photo with footwear.
“These protests are meant to put out a message that Shiv Sainiks will not forgive the traitors,” Tharkude said.
Party corporators, local office-bearers and workers took part in the agitations, he said, adding that a two-wheeler rally was also organised in support of Thackeray
Given the protest, Pune police have tightened the security in the city.
On Saturday, Sena workers, led by corporator Vishal Dhanwade, had vandalised the office of rebel MLA Tanaji Sawant in Katraj.
A Sena supporter, who took part in the rally, said, “Hindutva is with Uddhav Thackeray. If rebel MLAs have to say anything, then they should come to Maharashtra instead of sitting in Guwahati.”
“Shiv Sena belongs to Balasaheb Thackeray. Nobody else can stake claim to it. We are here to support Uddhav Thackeray,” another party worker said.
-
U.P. sets new record, 16 crore people fully vaccinated against Covid: Govt
“Uttar Pradesh has achieved a major milestone by becoming the first state in India to fully vaccinate over 16 crore individuals,” the government said in a press statement on Sunday. Uttar Pradesh is followed by Maharashtra with 16.90 crore doses. The state is expected to cross 34-crore mark in total doses within this week, officials said.
-
Maharashtra crisis: Sena initiates legal action against Eknath Shinde and camp
Amid the ongoing political crisis in the Maharashtra government fuelled by minister Eknath Shinde's rebellion, Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant said the party has initiated legal action and served notices to 16 rebel MLAs camping at a luxury hotel in BJP-ruled Assam. A day ago, 16 rebel MLAs, including Shinde, were issued a disqualification notice by the deputy speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly.
-
Lucknow NCB conducts cycle rally to spread awareness against drugs
Narcotics Control Bureau, Lucknow Zonal Unit on Sunday organised a mega cycle rally and other events to mark International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. The chief guest administered an oath against drug abuse to all the participants. He also flagged off the cycle rally. The event saw the participation of various groups, including Lucknow Cycle Club, Robinhood Army, Lucknow Gazelles, Pedal Yatri, Shrijan Shakti Welfare Society, Nawabi Riders and others.
-
Sena's Sanjay Raut calls rebels ‘living corpses’, has a post-mortem dig too
Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut on Sunday called the rebel lawmakers camping in BJP-ruled Assam “living corpses” and said souls were dead. Stating that the bodies of the 40 MLAs, led by dissident party leader Eknath Shinde, will be sent directly to the Assembly for post-mortem when they come back. Shinde's rebellion, with tacit help from the BJP, has triggered a survival crisis for the Uddhav Thackeray-led coalition government in Maharashtra. NCP supremo Sharad Pawar said in Delhi.
-
UP CM’s helicopter suffers bird-hit, makes emergency landing in Varanasi
UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath's helicopter made an emergency landing, at the Reserve Police lines ground in Varanasi after it suffered a bird-hit on Sunday. The CM had arrived in Varanasi on Saturday evening for a review meet. Around 9.05am, on Sunday, he reached the police lines ground and boarded a helicopter for Lucknow. He later boarded a state plane to Lucknow from Varanasi's Lal Bahadur Shastri International airport.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics