Protest continues in Pune against rebel Shiv Sena MLAs

Shiv Sena workers, claiming to be loyalists of party president and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray staged ‘jode maro’ (hit with footwear) protests at two places in the city – outside Balgandharva auditorium and in Kothrud – and raised slogans against the rebels
Shiv Sena workers protest at MLA Tanaji Sawant’s office at Balaji nagar, Dhankawdi in Pune. (HT PHOTO)
Updated on Jun 26, 2022 07:57 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

For the second consecutive day, protests continued in Pune against rebel Shiv Sena MLAs currently camping in Guwahati, Assam.

Shiv Sena workers, claiming to be loyalists of party president and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray staged ‘jode maro’ (hit with footwear) protests at two places in the city – outside Balgandharva auditorium and in Kothrud – and raised slogans against the rebels. They were led by the Pune city unit president Gajanan Tharkude.

The party workers were seen hitting Shinde’s photo with footwear.

“These protests are meant to put out a message that Shiv Sainiks will not forgive the traitors,” Tharkude said.

Party corporators, local office-bearers and workers took part in the agitations, he said, adding that a two-wheeler rally was also organised in support of Thackeray

Given the protest, Pune police have tightened the security in the city.

On Saturday, Sena workers, led by corporator Vishal Dhanwade, had vandalised the office of rebel MLA Tanaji Sawant in Katraj.

A Sena supporter, who took part in the rally, said, “Hindutva is with Uddhav Thackeray. If rebel MLAs have to say anything, then they should come to Maharashtra instead of sitting in Guwahati.”

“Shiv Sena belongs to Balasaheb Thackeray. Nobody else can stake claim to it. We are here to support Uddhav Thackeray,” another party worker said.

Sunday, June 26, 2022
