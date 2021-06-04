Maharashtra prepares five-level unlock plan

In view of the improvement in the state’s Covid-19 situation, the government is planning to lift lockdown restrictions, albeit via a five-level unlock plan. It has decided to categorise districts and cities based on their testing positivity rate and occupancy rate of oxygen beds. Those coming under level 1 are likely to be freed from all restrictions. The proposal was discussed in the state disaster management authority (SDMA) meeting chaired by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. A decision is likely on Friday, the officials said.

Districts and cities under level 2 are likely allowed to open up all activities, but they may face restrictions on timings or number of people. Mumbai is likely to be part of level 2. State relief and rehabilitation minister Vijay Wadettiwar also clarified that local trains will not be allowed to run, as of now.

The state relief and rehabilitation department has proposed to bifurcate districts and cities into five levels. The districts and cities to be made part of level 1 will have less than 5% weekly positivity rate and less than 25% occupancy rate of oxygen beds. Similarly, cities and districts with up to 5% positivity rate and 25-40% occupancy rate will be incorporated in level 2 of the plan, 5% to 9% positivity rate and 40-60% occupancy will come under level 3, 10-20% of positivity rate and 60-75% occupancy rate areas will come under level 4 and areas having 20% and above positivity rate and 75% and above occupancy rate will not be having any change in lockdown restrictions, the relief and rehabilitation minister said.

Among cities, municipal corporations with more than 1 million population will be considered as a unit and they will also be eligible to get relaxations on the basis of their current situation.

Wadettiwar said, “Those coming under level 1 category will not be having any restrictions. There are some 18 units (districts and cities) that are likely to come under it. It means all the shops, hotels, restaurants, malls, theatres, offices etc. will be allowed to open with 100% capacity. Mumbai is likely to come in level 2 category where all the activities will also be allowed, but with some restrictions limited to number of people or timings.”

A senior official privy to the development said there will be no restrictions on inter-district travelling for areas coming under level 1 to 4. “People from these areas will not require any e-pass. However, those who want to enter and leave the areas under level 5 category, also known as red zone, will require an e-pass,” he said.

A decision on the five-level unlock plan is likely to come on Friday, he added.

The state government on Thursday clarified that the proposal is still under consideration. The clarification was issued, following a statement made by the relief and rehabilitation minister that said that the proposal was approved in the SDMA meeting and will come in force from Friday onwards. Later in the evening, he clarified that he forgot to use the “in-principle” word, while sharing the information with the mediapersons.

“We have not stopped the spread and infection of corona completely as yet. The infection is increasing in some rural areas as of now. We will have to think before taking any definite step about relaxing the restrictions in consideration of dangerous and changing mutations of coronavirus. The restrictions imposed in the state are not lifted as yet. The detailed guiding instructions to impose harder restrictions or give relaxation will be notified through a government decision,” said a clarification issued on Thursday evening.

“The proposal to relax restrictions on the basis of these parameters is under consideration and the decision regarding its implementation will be taken after taking comprehensive review of the situation from the concerned administrative units of the district. The information regarding this is being examined from the local administration. The official decision will be conveyed after this. Instructions about implementation of this decision will be explained in the abovementioned government decision,” it added.

“The proposal was discussed in the SDMA meeting but since health officials were not part of it, the chief minister asked the relief and rehabilitation department to share the proposal with them and take their opinion after which a decision can be taken. Later, Wadettiwar made the announcement,” said a senior official, requesting anonymity.

This led to a mess and also attracted criticism from the opposition leaders who were quick to allege that there is lack of coordination among the Uddhav Thackeray-led coalition government.

State BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye said this indicates there is no coordination among the ruling partners. “Maharashtra is facing a situation similar to a confused ruler and a chaotic state. Relief and rehabilitation minister declared a decision of unlocking in a meeting chaired by the chief minister. Later, the state government issued a clarification that it is just a proposal and a decision is yet to be taken,” he tweeted.