Maharashtra records 15,169 new Covid-19 cases

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 15,169 new Covid-19 cases. The state has been receiving below 25,000 cases for the past nine consecutive days. A total of 181,210 cases were recorded in the state from May 24 to June 2, which averaged 20,134 daily.

In contrast, the state reported a total of 270,682 cases from May 15 to May 33, which averaged 30,074 daily.

Mumbai, on Wednesday, recorded 923 new Covid-19 cases and 31 deaths, taking its death toll to 14,880.

Dr Tatyarao Lahane, director, Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) said the Covid-19’s second wave has peaked and it is declining. “We will witness cases going down further. We will also witness a decline in the mortality rates,” he said.

Dr Satyendra Nath Mehra, medical director, Masina Hospital, Byculla, said, “Last month, we had 100 Covid-19 patients, while today there are just 10 of them.” Mehra said that strict lockdown coupled with the prohibition on gatherings and vaccinations have played a major role in the decrease of the Covid-19 cases.

Mehra, however, warned that citizens will further have to take caution and adopt Covid-appropriate behaviour as the virus is still active. “The government needs to enforce this behaviour or else we are in trouble,” said Mehra.

There are 2,16,016 active patients across the state, of which, Pune tops with 27,990 patients, followed by Kolhapur with 18,862 active patients.

The death toll has now reached 96,751, with Mumbai leading with 14,880 deaths, followed by Pune with 12,651 deaths.

Meanwhile, in Gadchiroli, an all-women group is performing the last rites of those who have died due to Covid-19 and those whose relatives have shunned away from taking charge of the body.

The Mumbai police constable Rajendra Ghorpade on his birthday distributed ration kits to 501 specially-abled people. There are approximately 4,032 prisoners in Maharashtra who have been affected due to Covid-19 to date and 14 have succumbed to this virus.