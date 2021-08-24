Maharashtra records 27 new Delta Plus cases

Maharashtra on Monday recorded 3,643 new cases and 27 Delta Plus cases, even as the state asserted that it is fully prepared to tackle the third wave of Covid-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, of the 27 Delta Plus cases – six each are from Amravati and Gadchiroli, five from Nagpur, four from Ahmednagar, three from Yavatmal, two from Nashik and one from Bhandara. The total is now 103.

The state’s assertion was in reference to the alert issued by the Niti Aayog that daily Covid-19 cases could reach 400,000-500,000 in the third wave. It has asked the Central Government to prepare 200,000 ICU beds.

State health minister Rajesh Tope said all preparations are being undertaken to face the third wave. “We have taken steps to fill the vacancies (of medical staff), ensure maximum level of oxygen, additional budget as well as making available the medicines to face the surge in cases,” he said. On the Niti Aayog alert, Tope said, “This is not a recent correspondence.... In June, the Centre had communicated to us saying that there could be 4-5 lakh cases per day (in the third wave). Taking cognisance of the Central government’s alert, we are fully geared up to face the impending third wave.” Dr Ameet Mandot, director, Gut Clinic, said citizens should follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour to beat the third wave. “Citizens should act responsibly like wearing masks, observing social distance and not taking part in mass gatherings,” said Dr Mandot. “The government needs to speed up the vaccination drive as this will mitigate the possibility of the third wave,” he added.

Mumbai on Monday saw 225 new cases with 4 deaths, taking the toll to 15,951.

The total deaths in Maharashtra since the outbreak reached 136,067. The number of Covid-19 cases is now 6,428,294. The number of active patients in Maharashtra currently stands at 49,924. A total of 153,558 tests were conducted on Monday, while the number of recoveries was 6,795. In terms of active cases, Pune tops with 11,746 patients, followed by Thane with 6,942 active patients and Satara with 5,800. Pune tops the death toll with 18,864 deaths, followed by Mumbai (15,951) and Thane (11,241).