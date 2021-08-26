Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Maharashtra records 5,031 new Covid-19 cases, 216 deaths
By Naresh Kamath, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON AUG 26, 2021 12:45 AM IST
A healthcare worker checks temperatures before Covid-19 test of the passengers arriving from outstation trains at Dadar station. (Pratik Chorge/HT PHOTO)

After a gap of five days, Maharashtra once again breached the 5,000-cases mark. On Wednesday, the state recorded 5,031 new cases with 216 deaths.

Dr Satyendra Nath Mehra, medical director, Masina Hospital, said citizens are becoming more casual and not adopting Covid-appropriate behaviour. “We are seeing people not maintaining social distancing and becoming very careless with regards to wearing masks and taking precautions. We are seeing increasing number of Delta Plus virus cases and if this continues, we might face a third wave,” warned Dr Mehra.

Mumbai’s tally of new cases rose to 342 with 4 deaths, bringing its total death toll to 15,956.

The total number of Covid-19 patients has now reached 6,437,680. A total of 207,995 tests done on Wednesday, while the number of recoveries clocked was 4,380. The number of active patients in Maharashtra currently stands at 50,183, while the total number of deaths has reached 136,571.

There are currently 50,183 active patients across the state, where in Pune tops with 12,673 patients, followed by Thane (7,041) and Satara (5,400).

