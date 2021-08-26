Maharashtra records 5,031 new Covid-19 cases, 216 deaths

After a gap of five days, Maharashtra once again breached the 5,000-cases mark. On Wednesday, the state recorded 5,031 new cases with 216 deaths.

Dr Satyendra Nath Mehra, medical director, Masina Hospital, said citizens are becoming more casual and not adopting Covid-appropriate behaviour. “We are seeing people not maintaining social distancing and becoming very careless with regards to wearing masks and taking precautions. We are seeing increasing number of Delta Plus virus cases and if this continues, we might face a third wave,” warned Dr Mehra.

Mumbai’s tally of new cases rose to 342 with 4 deaths, bringing its total death toll to 15,956.

The total number of Covid-19 patients has now reached 6,437,680. A total of 207,995 tests done on Wednesday, while the number of recoveries clocked was 4,380. The number of active patients in Maharashtra currently stands at 50,183, while the total number of deaths has reached 136,571.

There are currently 50,183 active patients across the state, where in Pune tops with 12,673 patients, followed by Thane (7,041) and Satara (5,400).