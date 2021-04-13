Maharashtra records 51,751 new Covid-19 cases, lowest since April 5

Maharashtra on Monday reported 51,751 new Covid-19 cases, its lowest one-day count since April 5, taking the tally to 3,458,996. The slight dip in new cases has been attributed to marginally lower tests conducted in the previous 24 hours by state health department officials. Maharashtra, in the past 24 hours, tested 208,021 samples and positivity rate on Monday was 24.87%.

The state also reported 258 fatalities on Monday, taking toll to 58,245. Of the 258 deaths, 169 occurred in the previous 48 hours, 59 in the past week and the remaining are from the period before that.

Along with surge in Covid-19 cases, the state has also witnessed a slight jump in fatalities with 5,522 deaths reported in a month. On February 12, the state had 51,451 fatalities which rose to 52,723 on March 12. In the past seven days alone, Maharashtra added 2,212 fatalities.

Meanwhile, after a slight slowdown in vaccination drive, Maharashtra is expected to cross 350,000-beneficiaries mark on Monday, said senior officials. Owing to shortage of vaccine, the state administration had to temporarily shut some vaccination centres, but the stocks have been replenished and distributed, said N Ramaswami, health services commissioner.

“In the past two to three days, we have received about 2.1 million doses. All our 3,600 vaccination centres [across the state] are operational now. The stock is enough to last around five days or so,” Ramaswami said, adding the state is expected to cross 400,000-450,000 daily vaccinations soon.

In view of the surge in cases, the government and administration has also focused on ramping up health infrastructure, including beds, ventilators, oxygen supply and making life-saving antiviral drugs available.

A decision on whether a complete lockdown will be put in place in the state is expected to be taken on Wednesday. Chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray and deputy chief minister and finance minister Ajit Pawar held meetings with officials and ministers on the issue.

Relief and rehabilitation minister Vijay Wadettiwar said the lockdown, if put in place, is expected for two weeks. “As of now, the CM is thinking of a lockdown for a week. But it is not possible to break the chain of transmission in one week; therefore, we may have to go for lockdown for two weeks, looking at the situation. The matter will be discussed in the state cabinet and a decision will be made,” Wadettiwar said.

Health minister Rajesh Tope said the government will consider the needs of the people below poverty line before announcing a lockdown. He further said that Pawar has decided to set up liquid oxygen plants in every district, streamline oxygen production and its distribution, and distribution of Remdesivir injections — a life-saving antiviral drug. The state is facing shortage of oxygen and Remdesivir for the past few days, and if the number of cases continues to mount in the coming days, this shortage could result in more fatalities.

Tope, who attended the meeting chaired by Pawar, said the distribution of Remdesivir has been streamlined and its price has been capped at ₹1,400. “Today 50,000 injections are available, which will be distributed in two ways. Government hospitals will seek it via the stockist. Private hospitals, too, they must record their order with the stockist of the district. The injections will be given under the supervision of FDA and district collector after filling up a form. There should not be any misuse or irrational use. It will take a day or two to streamline the distribution and it should be sold under ₹1,400.”

Regarding the shortage of oxygen supply, Tope said Pawar has directed districts to set up liquid oxygen plants in every district, for which funds will be provided through District Planning and Development Council (DPDC) and State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF). “We use 100% of the 1,200 metric tonnes of oxygen that is manufactured daily. Monitoring daily production, distribution and refuelling must be done strictly. As many districts do not have liquid oxygen tanks, it has been instructed to build liquid oxygen plants at subdivision level, for which expenditure can be done through DPDC and SDRF funds. It will help save time and transportation,” he said.

Govt advisory for Gudi Padwa, Ramzan

Maharashtra issued advisories, urging people to celebrate Gudi Padwa and observe prayers during Ramzan at home and avoid crowding at public and religious places.

Gudi Padwa will be celebrated today whereas Ramzan is expected to start from April 15. The home department on Monday issued separate advisories for both the communities.

“We need to celebrate Gudi Padwa in a simple way between 7am and 8pm. In the backdrop of sharp rise in daily cases, no religious procession or rally be carried at public places and not more than five people should gather at a place. Celebrate the festival only at home,” stated the guidelines.

Another advisory state, “Do not gather for regular mass prayers, taraweeh etc. at mosques or public places during the holy month of Ramzan. Strictly follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and not more than five people should gather at a place at one point of time.”