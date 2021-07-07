Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Maharashtra records 8,418 new Covid-19 cases
mumbai news

Maharashtra records 8,418 new Covid-19 cases

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 8,418 Covid-19 cases, of which Mumbai accounted for 455
By Naresh Kamath, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JUL 07, 2021 12:10 AM IST
HT Image

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 8,418 Covid-19 cases, of which Mumbai accounted for 455. The state recorded 171 deaths, with Mumbai reporting 10. There were 195,828 tests done on Tuesday, while recoveries clocked 10,548.

The total number of active patients in Maharashtra currently stands at 114,297, of which Thane tops with 16,670 patients, followed by Pune with 16,524 active patients.

The number of deaths has reduced significantly in June, compared to both April and May, by around 74%. June saw 6,621 deaths, down from 26,037 in May and 26,970 in April.

State surveillance officer Dr Pradeep Awate said this drop directly corresponded to the number of cases. “We saw a significant decline in the number of cases in June compared to April and May and this corresponded directly to death rates. Since the transmission rates declined, this translated to fewer deaths,” said Dr Awate.

There were 1,789,406 Covid-19 cases in April, 1,155,570 new cases in May, which dropped to 316,283 new cases in June. Dr Ameet Mandot, Director, Gut Clinic, cited multiple factors for the decline. “The pandemic has the character to start declining after peaking itself, which it did in June. In addition, we had the lockdown as well the vaccination going on simultaneously, which played a huge factor in lowering down both cases as well as deaths,” said Dr Mandot.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Husky’s relatable ‘workout session’ may leave you giggling. Watch

Old clip of Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli watching Wimbledon goes viral

Man’s ‘who did it better’ challenge with pet beagle may delight you. Watch

Mumbai Police’s latest share features Amrita Rao’s ‘jal lijiye’ meme
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Monsoon
ITR filing
Twitter
Gold Prices Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP