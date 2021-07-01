Maharashtra records 9,771 new Covid-19 cases, 141 deaths

With the state logging 9,771 new cases on Wednesday, the number of new Covid-19 cases continue to hover around 10,000 levels from the past 18 days. The state’s case tally now stands at 6,061,404.

Though the state has witnessed a significant decline in the number of cases in June compared to last month, districts like Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara and Pune continue to record a high number of cases daily, thus pushing the overall tally upwards.

Kolhapur recorded 1,945 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, while Sangli and Satara recorded 964 and 770 new cases respectively. Pune, which includes rural, as well as Pimpri-Chinchwad, recorded 1,474 new cases.

Mumbai on Wednesday recorded 706 new cases and 25 deaths.

There are currently 1,16,364 active patients across the state, of which, Pune tops with 17,407 patients followed by Thane with 16,115 active patients.

The state’s recorded 141 deaths on Wednesday. The overall death toll has now reached 121,945, with Pune leading with 16,693 deaths followed by Mumbai with 15,451 deaths.

There were 139,449 tests done on Monday, while the number of recoveries stands at 10,353.

“The daily cases may have declined compared to last month but we need the numbers to come down further,” said Dr Subhash Salunkhe, advisor, government of Maharashtra on Covid-19 management. “We are still seeing a surge in places like Kolhapur and it needs to be controlled. Since there is a movement of people from one part of the state to another, there is a danger of spreading the virus, if it is not controlled,” warned Salunkhe.

Dr Ishwar Gilada, secretary-general, Organised Medicine Academic Guild said people are not adhering to Covid-appropriate behaviour. “People are now fatigued due to lockdown, hence we are seeing more socialising among the people. In addition, people are being casual about Covid,” said Gilada. However, he doubted the possibility of a new strain in this belt.