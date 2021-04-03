Maharashtra records over 190,000 Covid-19 cases this week

Maharashtra is bearing the brunt of India’s second wave of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as cases continue to rise across the country. The western state, which tops the infection tally among all states and Union territories, also has the highest caseload of active Covid-19 infections. The state is also contributing nearly 60% of India’s daily cases of the viral disease.

Here’s a look at Maharashtra’s Covid-19 numbers from this week:

1. On Monday and Tuesday, there were relatively lesser new Covid-19 cases, with fewer tests done due to the festival of Holi, on March 29. On Monday, Maharashtra’s infection tally rose by 31,643 cases while there were 27,918 infections a day later. Related fatalities on the two days were 102 and 139 respectively.

2. Cases rose again on Wednesday, with 39,544 infections being detected on the day. A day later, the state breached 40,000-mark for the first time, with its tally rising by 43,183 cases. On March 31, the viral disease claimed 227 lives while 249 people succumbed to it the following day.

3. Then, on Friday, Maharashtra broke all records, witnessing 47,827 cases even as the number of new fatalities fell slightly to 202. At present, its infection tally stands at 2,904,076 while the related death toll has risen to 55,379. The active caseload, meanwhile, is 389,832.

4. From March 29-April 2, a total of 190,115 infections were recorded in the state, while there were 919 deaths in the same period. In comparison, in the first five days this week, the corresponding figure was 158,053 and 234,193 overall.

5. Mumbai is also witnessing a record surge of infections as more than 8,000 cases have been detected in the city in the last two days. On Thursday, the state capital tally’s rose by 8,646 and, a day later, by 8,844, its highest rise in a single day since the beginning of the pandemic.

6. Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray addressed the state Friday night, saying that if the current spike continues, “a decision would have to be taken on the lockdown.” While Thackeray has warned of a lockdown on several occasions, he is yet to impose one.

7. The chief minister is inclining towards an “alternative to the lockdown.” He said he would consult political leaders and experts over the next two days and take a decision on the issue.

8. The city of Pune will observe a 12-hour daily night curfew from 6pm on Saturday, and the situation will be reviewed next Friday. During this period, all bars, restaurants, hotels, religious places will remain closed while all public gatherings, except funerals and weddings, are prohibited.

9. Pune district has the highest active Covid-19 caseload in the country, and several other districts from Maharashtra, including Mumbai, are in the top 10 nationally.

10. Covid-19 related restrictions in Maharashtra have already been extended till April 15.