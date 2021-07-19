Maharashtra: Registration for FYJC CET to begin on Tuesday, exam on August 21

Despite announcing on Friday that registration for optional common entrance test (CET) for first-year junior college (FYJC) aspirants will begin on July 19, no such process began on Monday, leaving thousands of students worried. An official statement from the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Friday evening clarified that registration for the optional CET exam will begin at 11am on Tuesday and the window will be open until late on July 26.

At present, only state board Class 10 students have received their results, while those from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) are still awaiting their results. State board officials clarified that all interested students can register for CET whether or not their results are announced.

“Registration is being done to understand how many students are interested in appearing for the exam, so students from all school education boards can complete the process in this week,” said a senior official from MSBSHSE. Students can log on to http://cet.mh-ssc.ac.in to complete their registration process.

This year, Class 10 board exams across several school education boards had to be scrapped due to rising Covid-19 cases. Results for the Class 10 batch was instead formulate based on students’ performance in Class 9 and 10 combined. While other boards are yet to announce results, MSBSHSE released SSC results on Friday (July 16) amid server crash issues.

According to the circular released by the board on Monday, an optional CET exam based solely on SSC syllabus and consisting of multiple choice questions (MCQs) for 100 marks will be conducted. This two-hour paper will be conducted in physical mode on August 21 from 11am to 1pm. Further details will be shared by the board soon.

The latest circular also mentions subject-wise details of the topics that will be considered for CET exam.

On Friday, the state board had announced that registrations for CET exam will begin online from Monday, which left students and schools in a state of confusion all day.

“The state board informed us that a link for student registrations interested in CET exam will be released soon. And while the officials mentioned July 19 as the day for commencement of this process, no link for registrations had been shared by the board till evening,” said Rupa Roy, principal of Balmohan Vidyamandir, Dadar.

This delay has left SSC students more anxious, especially after lakhs of them struggled to access their results on Friday due to a server crash. Scheduled to be announced on Friday afternoon at 1pm, the official results website crashed within hours, keeping lakhs of students across the state from accessing their results till Saturday morning.