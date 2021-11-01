Maharashtra reported 30% fewer Covid cases in October

Continuing its downward trend in the reported infections, Maharashtra on Sunday added less than 1,500 cases for the eighth consecutive day. The state reported 1,172 new cases Covid-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,611,078. It also added 20 fatalities, taking the toll to 140,216. Maharashtra also clocked a 30% dip in cases and a 35% drop in deaths in October as compared to those registered in September.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Maharashtra’s active case count dropped to 16,658 on Sunday as the state reported more recoveries than infections on Sunday.

Mumbai, meanwhile, added 308 fresh infections, taking its tally to 756,749. The city also reported three fatalities, and the toll rose to 16,247.

According to the data, Maharashtra reported 60,222 cases in October, a 29.95% drop from September, when it had reported 85,980 cases. In September, the state had reported 1,754 deaths, which dipped to 1,149 deaths in October, revealed data. In August, Maharashtra had added 161,161 cases and 4,522 fatalities.

Health department officials said that cases in the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic have dipped considerably over the past two months. They said despite reopening several activities and amid the ongoing festive season, there has not been any spurt in the cases so far.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“These are good signs that despite giving relaxations and witnessing crowding owing to the festive season, we have not seen any surge in any geographical location,” an official said, requesting anonymity. He added that the administration and the government are logistically-ready if a third wave hits the state.

Around 76.62% of Sunday’s cases were recorded from Mumbai, cities within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune and Ahmednagar. Mumbai and MMR collectively added 515 cases, while Pune district added 245 fresh infections. Ahmednagar district added 138 new cases. Gadchiroli, Gondia, Bhandara, Akola, Hingoli, Jalna, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, and Dhule districts did not report any Covid-19 cases on Sunday.

In the past 24 hours, the state had tested 108,040 samples that had a positivity rate of 1.08%. The overall positivity rate in Maharashtra was 10.55%, while the overall case fatality rate (CFR) was 2.12%.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}