Maharashtra reports 140 Covid-19 cases, one fatality

Mumbai: Maharashtra on Sunday reported 140 new Covid-19 cases, an indication of significant decline in the positivity rates this month compared to January and February when the numbers were skyrocketing. Till March 27, the state recorded 7804 new cases, a huge decline from 1,44,146 cases reported in the month of February.

In January, a huge number of cases occurred after the outbreak of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, which was the peak of the third wave. The month reported 10,38,811 new cases after the daily caseload witnessed an upsurge in the last week of December 2021. This forced the government to impose restrictions in January to curb the third wave.

The state surveillance officer Dr Pradeep Awate said that the third wave is almost over. “These are sporadic cases in the state but the third wave is almost over. We saw such high numbers in January because of the infectious Omicron variant,” said Dr Awate. He also informed that the virus has almost become endemic in nature. The state government has now almost removed major curbs imposed during the pandemic.

The daily positivity rate reported on Sunday is 0.34% as 140 cases were detected positive of the total 40,759 tests. Meanwhile, Mumbai recorded 43 new cases with one death with its death toll reaching 16,693.

With 12,344 tests carried out in the past 24 hours, the daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 0.34%. As on Sunday, there are 268 active cases in Mumbai and the rate of hospitalisation is 0.8%. Also, out of the 43 fresh infections, 42 (98%) patients were asymptomatic.

The recovery rate in Mumbai is 98% and a total 26 patients had recovered and were discharged in the past 24 hours. Dr Ameet Mandot, director, Gut Clinic, said the numbers are bound to remain under control. “Covid-19 virus is almost becoming endemic and we need to no longer focus on the numbers. We need to track the deaths and hospitalisations if any,” said Dr Mandot. The state tally of Covid-19 cases touched 78,73,509.

Currently the state has 893 active patients of which Mumbai tops with 252 followed by Pune and Thane with 222 and 159 patients respectively. The death toll in the state stands at 1,47,779 with Pune leading with 20,516 deaths followed by Mumbai with 19,558 and Thane with 11,905.