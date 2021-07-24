Maharashtra scores a perfect 100% for ICSE, 99.94% for ISC

Results for Class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) were announced by the Council of Indian Secondary Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Saturday afternoon. Students and schools had every reason to cheer with many scoring near-perfect scores and the overall success rate of ICSE students in Maharashtra standing at 100%.

A large number of state schools witnessed an increase in the number of students scoring 90% and above. Authorities at Bombay Scottish School, Mahim, confirmed that 84.7% of their ICSE batch scored above 90% this year. “The students are very happy with the overall results. Even our Class 12 batch has done very well; 70% of the batch scored above 90%,” said Sunita George, principal.

“Last year, around 100 students had scored over 90%. This year, 150 of the 290 students have managed this feat. We had focussed on internals throughout the year and that helped better the overall score,” said Alice Vaz, principal, Ryan International School, Kharghar. She added that students were also worried about the status of exams and ensured they performed well through the year, despite online lectures.

As per information shared by CISCE, the all India success rate for ICSE stood at 99.98% this year while the same for Maharashtra schools is a perfect 100%. Similarly, the all India success rate for ISC stands at 99.76% and the same for Maharashtra is 99.94%. West region has a 99.9% success rate in ICSE this year.

“Class 12 students have been in a fix for the past two years, because most students aiming at professional courses have already started preparing for the same for the past three four years, and with Covid-19 in place, all their plans are now in limbo. While the overall performance of Class 12 students is really good compared to previous few years, their fate still depends on their performance in the state and national-level entrance exams for higher education,” said the principal of a school in south Mumbai.

This year, Class 10 and 12 board exams across several school education boards had to be scrapped due to rising Covid-19 cases. CISCE based their results on the average marks of papers/subjects scored by the candidates in various tests/examinations conducted by schools in current and previous academic year (2019-20 and 2020-21) as well as assessment marks (project and practical work for Class 10 and 12) to derive the final outcome.

“This year was extremely difficult one for the entire country, and in spite of the severe crisis, our schools and students have gone out of their way to do well. The data submitted by schools was analysed by a team of reputed statisticians from some premier institutions around the country along with senior officials of CISCE,” said Gerry Arathoon, secretary, CISCE.