Maharashtra seeks 120mn doses for 18+

The Maharashtra government has sought 120 million Covid-19 doses from the two Indian vaccine manufacturing companies for the inoculation of 57.1 million citizens in the 18-44 age category. With the availability of vaccines a challenge, there is a question mark over the vaccination drive for those in the 18-44 age group from May 1. The state government will allow vaccination for this group only by appointment on Cowin app. The Maharashtra government, meanwhile, is scheduled to decide on free vaccination in the state cabinet meeting on Wednesday. In a related development, the state on Tuesday crossed the landmark of administering 15 million vaccine doses,

State public health minister Rajesh Tope said the state wrote to the Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech on April 26, but so far, the companies have not responded. He added that Serum Institute, which manufacturers Covishield shots, has conveyed that they cannot commit to orders before May 20. “Availability [of vaccines] is the biggest challenge. Even if we are ready to spend, there is no stock available. We have written to Serum and Bharat Biotech but so far, they have not responded. We have sought 12 crore vaccines, asked them the delivery schedule, and the rates. Covishield will not be available before May 20. All states will face this question on how to start vaccination from May 1 if there is no vaccine available,” Tope said.

Besides the challenge of vaccine availability, the state cabinet is expected to discuss invitation of global tenders to procure vaccine for foreign manufacturers in its meeting on Wednesday. Senior officials said that the state would need consent from the Centre to import. One option that is being considered, officials said, is to invite expression of interest and not tender to import vaccine. “We can gauge the schedule and rates through an expression of interest,” an official said requesting anonymity.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister and finance minister Ajit Pawar said that they do not think the Centre would deny permission to import vaccines given that Indian manufacturers cannot match the pace of demand. “We will discuss details on floating global tenders for vaccine. After I made the statement [earlier] about importing we were asked how can we float tenders without a go-ahead from the Centre. If Indian manufacturers—Bharat Biotech and Serum—are unable to provide, then importing is an option and I do not think that the Centre will deny the permission,” Pawar said.

He also added that the proposal to provide free vaccination will be discussed in the cabinet meeting. “The proposal [for free vaccines] will come up in the cabinet, I have signed it and now the file is with the CM for his signature. The proposal will be discussed tomorrow [Wednesday] in the cabinet; all the cabinet ministers will give their opinions. A decision in the interest of the people that decision will be made and announced by the chief minister.”

When asked about the financial burden on the state government if it decides to provide free vaccines, Pawar said, “The government will take a decision on it tomorrow (Wednesday). Actually, it is the responsibility of the Centre government to vaccinate all the people. But, the Centre’s stand on it is not clear and we are following it up with the Centre on the vaccination of people in the age group of 18 to 44. If the time comes, the state government will take decision in the interest of the people.” It is estimated to cost ₹7,500 crore for the free vaccination of the 18-44 category, Tope had told HT.

Tope added that people in the 18-44 category should not rush to the vaccination centres unless an appointment is confirmed on the Cowin app. He reiterated that since there is no vaccine, there is a question mark over the drive itself.

“The vaccination for 18-44 category will only happen through the Cowin app. Nobody can go directly to the centre for vaccination. Only after booking an appointment online, one can go to the centre for vaccination. So, do not throng at the centers. As of now, vaccines are not available. Even if we want to start it, manufacturers cannot provide us. There is a hurdle till manufacturers provide the vaccine so till then nobody should rush to the centers. There is a question mark over the drive starting on May 1 because of availability,” Tope said.

The health minister added that the state expects the Centre to intervene to bring down the prices quoted by the two Indian manufacturers to supply shots to the state governments. Serum Institute has announced a price of Rs400 per dose for state governments and Rs600 per dose for private hospitals. The Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech has fixed the price of its Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin, at Rs600 per dose for state governments and at Rs1,200 per dose for private hospitals. “We expect the Government of India to intervene and help reduce the rates of vaccines so that it does not burden the state exchequer,” Tope said.

Maharashtra, on Tuesday, administered 15 million Covid-19 vaccine jab to its citizens. The landmark came a day after the state vaccinated over 500,000 beneficiaries--its highest in one day. Maharashtra tops the list of states with by administering 15 million doses since the drive commence on January 16. Health minister Rajesh Tope and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar lauded the efforts of the healthcare workers. Pawar in a tweet said, “The invaluable contribution of our healthcare workers, officials & social organisations has resulted in the State completing a record of 1.5 cr vaccination! With our combined efforts we shall continue to vaccinate more & more people in future too.” Tope said that the “milestone” was crossed and now the state’s target is to vaccinate 800,000 people in a day.

On the lack of vaccines, a war of words broke out between the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi and opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Sachin Sawant, Congress spokesperson, targeted prime minister over the lack of availability, saying what is the strategy of the Centre. “If Serum tells @OfficeofUT ji that it can not supply vaccine till 20th May as all stock is booked by Modi govt. It has put vaccination for age group 18-44 under question mark We can’t simply discuss lack of vaccines after so many mnths of corona.Modi ji, Whr is ur strategy? (sic)”. Sawant further stated that the Centre restricted the supply to two companies and put the onus on State governments to procure vaccines for 18-44 age group.

BJP, meanwhile, asked the clear the doubts of people over the vaccination drive from May 1. Maharashtra BJP chief spokesperson Keshav Upadhye said that the state government should put out list of the vaccination centers in advance to avoid crowding. “Considering the large number of people in the age category, the state should give list of centres in the urban areas and in the districts. Additional vaccination centres should be made and their locations should be announced. The State should also announce whether people can walk-in to the centres or they need prior appointment,” Upadhye asked in a statement.

The MVA and BJP also battled over the supply of stock from the Centre for the vaccination of people over age 45. As Maharashtra went past 15 million mark in total inoculated beneficiaries on Tuesday, PWD minister Ashok Chavan said that the state has the capacity to vaccinate 600,000 people daily. “Had adequate vaccines been provided, Maharashtra would have crossed 20 million mark by now. Today, one out of six people in Maharashtra would have been vaccinated,” Chavan said in a tweet.

Responding to it, Upadhye said, “Maharashtra has the capacity but due to its negative politics it has averaged 200,000 vaccinations per day. The truth is that the Centre is providing all the vaccines, but the planning is poor. What is the plan for vaccination of people between 18 and 44? Will it be free? How many vaccines have been ordered?”

The Maharashtra government has sought 120 million Covid-19 doses from the two Indian vaccine manufacturing companies for the inoculation of 57.1 million citizens in the 18-44 age category. With the availability of vaccines a challenge, there is a question mark over the vaccination drive for those in the 18-44 age group from May 1. The state government will allow vaccination for this group only by appointment on Cowin app. The Maharashtra government, meanwhile, is scheduled to decide on free vaccination in the state cabinet meeting on Wednesday. In a related development, the state on Tuesday crossed the landmark of administering 15 million vaccine doses, State public health minister Rajesh Tope said the state wrote to the Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech on April 26, but so far, the companies have not responded. He added that Serum Institute, which manufacturers Covishield shots, has conveyed that they cannot commit to orders before May 20. “Availability [of vaccines] is the biggest challenge. Even if we are ready to spend, there is no stock available. We have written to Serum and Bharat Biotech but so far, they have not responded. We have sought 12 crore vaccines, asked them the delivery schedule, and the rates. Covishield will not be available before May 20. All states will face this question on how to start vaccination from May 1 if there is no vaccine available,” Tope said. MORE FROM THIS SECTION Vaccination for all: 3 main challenges for Mumbai’s hospitals Kalyan-Dombivli civic body helpline not working, complain residents HC takes note of chaos at crematoriums, calls for a report from state State records highest one-day Covid toll of 895 Besides the challenge of vaccine availability, the state cabinet is expected to discuss invitation of global tenders to procure vaccine for foreign manufacturers in its meeting on Wednesday. Senior officials said that the state would need consent from the Centre to import. One option that is being considered, officials said, is to invite expression of interest and not tender to import vaccine. “We can gauge the schedule and rates through an expression of interest,” an official said requesting anonymity. Maharashtra deputy chief minister and finance minister Ajit Pawar said that they do not think the Centre would deny permission to import vaccines given that Indian manufacturers cannot match the pace of demand. “We will discuss details on floating global tenders for vaccine. After I made the statement [earlier] about importing we were asked how can we float tenders without a go-ahead from the Centre. If Indian manufacturers—Bharat Biotech and Serum—are unable to provide, then importing is an option and I do not think that the Centre will deny the permission,” Pawar said. He also added that the proposal to provide free vaccination will be discussed in the cabinet meeting. “The proposal [for free vaccines] will come up in the cabinet, I have signed it and now the file is with the CM for his signature. The proposal will be discussed tomorrow [Wednesday] in the cabinet; all the cabinet ministers will give their opinions. A decision in the interest of the people that decision will be made and announced by the chief minister.” When asked about the financial burden on the state government if it decides to provide free vaccines, Pawar said, “The government will take a decision on it tomorrow (Wednesday). Actually, it is the responsibility of the Centre government to vaccinate all the people. But, the Centre’s stand on it is not clear and we are following it up with the Centre on the vaccination of people in the age group of 18 to 44. If the time comes, the state government will take decision in the interest of the people.” It is estimated to cost ₹7,500 crore for the free vaccination of the 18-44 category, Tope had told HT. Tope added that people in the 18-44 category should not rush to the vaccination centres unless an appointment is confirmed on the Cowin app. He reiterated that since there is no vaccine, there is a question mark over the drive itself. “The vaccination for 18-44 category will only happen through the Cowin app. Nobody can go directly to the centre for vaccination. Only after booking an appointment online, one can go to the centre for vaccination. So, do not throng at the centers. As of now, vaccines are not available. Even if we want to start it, manufacturers cannot provide us. There is a hurdle till manufacturers provide the vaccine so till then nobody should rush to the centers. There is a question mark over the drive starting on May 1 because of availability,” Tope said. The health minister added that the state expects the Centre to intervene to bring down the prices quoted by the two Indian manufacturers to supply shots to the state governments. Serum Institute has announced a price of Rs400 per dose for state governments and Rs600 per dose for private hospitals. The Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech has fixed the price of its Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin, at Rs600 per dose for state governments and at Rs1,200 per dose for private hospitals. “We expect the Government of India to intervene and help reduce the rates of vaccines so that it does not burden the state exchequer,” Tope said. Maharashtra, on Tuesday, administered 15 million Covid-19 vaccine jab to its citizens. The landmark came a day after the state vaccinated over 500,000 beneficiaries--its highest in one day. Maharashtra tops the list of states with by administering 15 million doses since the drive commence on January 16. Health minister Rajesh Tope and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar lauded the efforts of the healthcare workers. Pawar in a tweet said, “The invaluable contribution of our healthcare workers, officials & social organisations has resulted in the State completing a record of 1.5 cr vaccination! With our combined efforts we shall continue to vaccinate more & more people in future too.” Tope said that the “milestone” was crossed and now the state’s target is to vaccinate 800,000 people in a day. On the lack of vaccines, a war of words broke out between the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi and opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Sachin Sawant, Congress spokesperson, targeted prime minister over the lack of availability, saying what is the strategy of the Centre. “If Serum tells @OfficeofUT ji that it can not supply vaccine till 20th May as all stock is booked by Modi govt. It has put vaccination for age group 18-44 under question mark We can’t simply discuss lack of vaccines after so many mnths of corona.Modi ji, Whr is ur strategy? (sic)”. Sawant further stated that the Centre restricted the supply to two companies and put the onus on State governments to procure vaccines for 18-44 age group. BJP, meanwhile, asked the clear the doubts of people over the vaccination drive from May 1. Maharashtra BJP chief spokesperson Keshav Upadhye said that the state government should put out list of the vaccination centers in advance to avoid crowding. “Considering the large number of people in the age category, the state should give list of centres in the urban areas and in the districts. Additional vaccination centres should be made and their locations should be announced. The State should also announce whether people can walk-in to the centres or they need prior appointment,” Upadhye asked in a statement. The MVA and BJP also battled over the supply of stock from the Centre for the vaccination of people over age 45. As Maharashtra went past 15 million mark in total inoculated beneficiaries on Tuesday, PWD minister Ashok Chavan said that the state has the capacity to vaccinate 600,000 people daily. “Had adequate vaccines been provided, Maharashtra would have crossed 20 million mark by now. Today, one out of six people in Maharashtra would have been vaccinated,” Chavan said in a tweet. Responding to it, Upadhye said, “Maharashtra has the capacity but due to its negative politics it has averaged 200,000 vaccinations per day. The truth is that the Centre is providing all the vaccines, but the planning is poor. What is the plan for vaccination of people between 18 and 44? Will it be free? How many vaccines have been ordered?”