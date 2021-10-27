Maharashtra sees 1,485 new Covid cases, 38 deaths; weekly positivity rate 1.45%

With the dip in the number of Covid-19 cases, the state has witnessed a decline in weekly positivity rate to 1.45%. This week saw a decrease in the number of cases in 25 districts compared to the last week. Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 1,485 new cases with 38 deaths.

The districts having higher positivity rate than the state average include Sindhudurg (3.21 %), Pune (2.61%), Palghar (2.28%), Sangli (1.90%), Solapur (1.83%), Nashik (1.67%), Satara (1.63%) and Ahmednagar (1.47%).

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that the positivity rate should remain below 5% for an outbreak to be considered under control.

State surveillance officer Dr Pradeep Awate said that the trend clearly shows how Maharashtra has successfully contained the virus. “We have no districts with positivity more than 5% which indicates that the virus is under control. We are still being cautious and undertaking all efforts to bring down the rate further,” said Dr Awate.

There are currently 19,480 active patients across the state, of which Mumbai tops with 4,993 patients, followed by Pune with 3,984 and Thane with 3,451 active patients. The state’s case tally now stands at 6,606,536, while the toll has now reached 140,098. There were 122,608 tests done on Wednesday, while the number of recoveries clocked 2,536.

Mumbai recorded 417 new cases and four deaths

Dr Satyendra Nath Mehra, medical director. Masina Hospital, Byculla said vaccination and herd immunity developing among people is playing a positive role. “Despite the easing of curbs and opening up, we are seeing less number of cases. This is due to both vaccination and herd immunity among the citizens. However we should not let our guard down and adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour,” said Dr Mehra.