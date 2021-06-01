Maharashtra sees 14,123 new Covid cases; Mumbai records 830

Maharashtra recorded 14,123 new Covid-19 cases and 477 deaths on Tuesday, while Mumbai reported 89 days lowest at 830 cases. The positivity rate of the state stands at 6.34%.

The total number of tests conducted on Monday were 222,599 while the number of recoveries was 35,949. The state currently has 230,681 active cases while the total number of people affected by Covid-19 to date has reached 5,761,015. There are currently 230,681 active patients across the state, of which, Pune tops with 30,092 patients followed by Satara with 20,777 active patients. The death toll has now reached 96,198, with Mumbai leading with 14,849 deaths followed by Pune with 12,569.

Mumbai on Tuesday witnessed 830 new cases and 23 deaths taking the case tally to 706,118 and deaths to 14,849. The last time the city reported below 900 cases was on March 2 when 849 cases were reported in the city. According to state health department data, the ​city’s recovery rate is 94% with 668,976 recoveries. The city’s fatality rate is 2.10% and there are 20,147 active cases. Dharavi- city’s former hot spot also recorded only three cases on Tuesday, taking the total to 6,828 and 6,449 discharges.

Though the number of new Covid-19 cases reduced in May in the state compared to April, there was a higher number of deaths in May compared to April. There were 20,140 deaths in May compared to 13,835 in April.

Subhash Salunke, advisor, Maharashtra government on Covid-19 management said the deaths in May are cumulative figures from April onwards. “The deaths which occurred in May are mainly of those who were affected by Covid-19 in April. The cases peaked in April and many of these deaths occurred in May. Hence, the number of deaths in May is higher than April,” said Salunke.

Dr Jeevan Jain, physician from Lalbaug who has treated more than 15,000 patients said most of the patients struggled at least 20 days before succumbing to this virus. “Most of the patients take at least one week to get themselves admitted in the hospital. After that, the doctors try every method to revive them and even put them in ventilators to save them. This consumes a lot of days,” said Jain.

There were 1,141,447 new Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra in May compared to 1,794,406 in April.

The decline was due to various factors like the total lockdown, ramping of testing as well as early diagnostic results, coupled with beefing of hospital infrastructure.

The private hospitals in Nashik have decided not to admit any new Covid-19 patients. Their contention was since the Covid-19 cases have come down, the government hospitals can accommodate them. The Pune Municipal Corporation, which started the walk-in vaccination drive for students planning to study abroad, saw huge crowds. Aurangabad and Nashik market places witnessed huge crowds after lockdown rules were relaxed there on Tuesday.