Maharashtra sees 4,141 fresh Covid-19 cases; one death in Mumbai

Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 4,141 Covid-19 new cases and 145 deaths, taking the tally to 6,424,651 and toll to 135,962. Mumbai’s tally reached 741,164 and toll 15,947 with the addition of 294 infections and one death — the city’s lowest one-day toll since March 2020, when the pandemic broke out.

There were 167,881 tests done on Sunday, while the number of recoveries clocked 4,780. The total number of active patients in Maharashtra currently stands at 53,182, of which Pune tops with 12,069, followed by Thane with 6,980 and Satara with 6,974. In terms of fatalities, Pune saw the most with 18,853 deaths, followed by Mumbai with 15,947 and Thane with 11,237.

A total of 53,007,364 vaccines doses have been administered in the state till Saturday. A total of 14,037,839 citizens have been fully vaccinated.

Dr Ramaswami N, commissioner, family welfare, and director, National Health Mission, said that vaccine allocation is a dynamic process and given according to the needs of a region. “There is a set formula where various factors like positivity rates as well as performance as well as backlog is taken into consideration and the vaccines are allotted,” said Ramaswami.

Ramaswami denied any discrimination or bias in the entire process. “In cities like Mumbai and Pune, the private sector is very active and they contribute to this number,” he added.

Dr Gilada, secretary general, Organised Medicine Academic Guild, said that state needs to adopt a smart policy with regards to vaccination. “Since there is shortage of vaccines, first the vulnerable section should be targeted. If the people in backward regions are resisting, then efforts must be made to encourage them. It should be a holistic approach as there is lot of intra-state movement,” said Gilada.