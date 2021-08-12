Maharashtra sees 6,388 new cases; experts call for caution while easing curbs

As the state government decided to ease the lockdown, many experts have expressed their apprehension and suggested to be cautious in the backdrop of an impending third wave. The state on Thursday recorded 6,388 cases and 208 deaths. The state’s case tally has now reached 6,375,390, while the toll stands at 134,572.

There were 210,675 tests done on Thursday, while the number of recoveries clocked at 8,390. There are currently 62,351 active patients across the state of which Pune tops with 14,423 patients, followed by Sangli with 7,027 active patients and Satara with 6,573.

According to Dr Subhash Salunkhe, advisor, Maharashtra government for Covid-19 management, such easing should be done in a staggered manner. “We should first open with districts having less number of patients and less positivity rate,” said Dr Salunkhe. “These areas should be strictly monitored and in case of any surge in cases, these patients need to be isolated,” he said.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, in his Sunday address, had warned the citizens that the pandemic is still not over. He said that people should take care especially during upcoming festival season.

From August 15, malls have been given the green signal to open their premises. In addition, hotels and restaurants have been given an extension of timings till 10pm from the previous 4pm. Even weddings in lawns have been allowed with 200 people and in a closed environment, 100 guests or 50% capacity of the hall, whichever is higher.

According to Dr Ishwar Gilada, secretary-general, Organised Medicine Academic Guild, the twin approach of mass vaccination and strict action against those who defy the Covid-appropriate behaviour should be adopted by the government. “There is no doubt that the relaxations are necessary, but at the same time, the government needs to deal strictly with those who don’t obey the rules and endanger the lives of other people,” said Dr Gilada. “If there is a shortage of vaccines, then the vulnerable section should be vaccinated first,” he added.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Mumbai clocked 281 new Covid-19 cases with seven deaths. The city’s tally has reached 7,38,520 with 15,975 deaths to date.