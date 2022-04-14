Maharashtra sees drop in Covid-19 cases after marginal spike on Wednesday

Mumbai: A day after reporting a spike in daily Covid-19 cases, the number dropped to 103 on Thursday. On Wednesday, Maharashtra logged 124 cases, a marginal increase from 113 on Tuesday. While the number of cases declined, the deaths rose to six on Thursday, compared to one the previous day and four on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The state government lifted all pandemic-related curbs, including the mask mandate, from April 2. Officials from the state public health department have said the impact of the relaxation in curbs would be evident about two weeks after it came into force.

Mumbai reported a jump of 21 cases on Wednesday, with numbers rising to 73 on Wednesday from 52 on Tuesday. Mumbai reported 56 cases and one death on Thursday. Mumbai recorded the highest number of cases in Maharashtra (56) on Thursday, followed by Pune city (12), Pune district and Navi Mumbai (six each), Beed (four).

Maharashtra presently has 745 active cases. The state tested 40,334 Covid-19 samples on the day, compared to 29,049 on the previous day.

Dr Pradeep Awate, the state’s surveillance officer, said that it has to be seen whether the rise in Covid numbers on Wednesday is a trend as a one-day figure cannot be considered (in isolation).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It must be seen if the positivity rate (in Mumbai) is rising or declining. Now, it is in the range of 0.5 to 0.7 percent… the weekly trend must be considered instead of a daily change in cases due to variable factors like tests conducted every day,” he added.