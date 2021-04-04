Maharashtra shuts cinema halls, theatres to bring Covid-19 wave under control

Maharashtra, the state worst affected by the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), on Sunday moved to impose restrictions and shut down cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes for public access until further notice to bring the surging viral infection rate under control.

Shortly after the state cabinet meeting on the worsening situation in the state, minority affairs minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik confirmed that Maharashtra will witness a weekend lockdown starting from 8pm on Friday to 7am on Monday.

The state, which accounts for India's 58.19% of the cases, will see strict restrictions in force from 8 pm tomorrow, under which shopping malls, bars, restaurants, small shops will be open only for take-aways and parcels.

Government offices will be allowed to function only at 50% of their capacity, Malik said.

The night curfew in Maharashtra will continue and prohibitory orders issued under Section 144 of CrPC will be enforced during the daytime during the week, Malik added. Essential services will be exempted from the night curfew.

Film and television shootings will continue if there is no crowding. Parks and playgrounds will also be closed, he said.

Industries and production sector, vegetable markets will function with standard operating procedures (SOPs) and construction sites will operate if there is accommodation facility for workers, Malik told PTI.

Maharashtra, where the country's financial capital Mumbai is located, reported 49,447 new Covid-19 cases and 277 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the state health department on Saturday.

As many as 37,821 people have recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 24,95,315.

The active number of Covid-19 cases in the state stands at 4,01,172. With the new deaths in the last 24 hours, the fatalities have mounted to 55,656 in Maharashtra.