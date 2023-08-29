Tentative dates for HSC and SSC exams announced

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the tentative dates for Class 10 (SSC) and Class 12 (HSC) board exams. According to the tentative date sheet, the HSC examination will be held from February 21 to March 23, 2024, while the SSC exam will be from March 1 to March 22, 2024.

Maharashtra SSC and HSC 2024 tentative exam dates were announced on the board’s official website at mahahsscboard.in. The schedule for the practical examination, category, oral examination, and other subjects will be communicated separately to the school or junior college through the board before the examination.

The Board, however, clarified that these HSC and SSC examination dates published are tentative for students to plan their studies. The Maharashtra State Board will provide a final timetable for the same in 2024 once the academic year is about to end.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the board declared the HSC and SSC July session results. SSC supplementary exams were held from July 18 to August 1, and HSC exams were held from July 18 to August 8. Around 45,166 students appeared for class 10, out of which 13,487 (29.86%) passed the examination. The overall pass percentage of the HSC supplementary exam stands at 32.13%. A total of 68,909 candidates appeared in the exam, of which 22,144 passed.

