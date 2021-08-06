Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Maharashtra: State mulls reopening schools from August 17

Nearly 5,947 schools in rural areas where Covid cases were not detected resumed offline classes for Class 8 to 12 from July 12
By Faisal Malik, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON AUG 06, 2021 11:49 PM IST
The decision has to be approved by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, said school education minister Varsha Gaikwad .

The government is mulling reopening schools in the state, even in urban areas, from August 17. The decision is expected to be taken in a meeting scheduled next week, said school education minister Varsha Gaikwad on Friday.

Nearly 5,947 schools in rural areas where Covid cases were not detected resumed offline classes for Class 8 to 12 from July 12. “From August 17, the state is considering allowing physical classes in urban areas. We are planning to permit offline classes for Class 8 to 12 students. In rural areas, students from Class 5 to 7 are also likely to be allowed to resume physical classes. We have called a meeting to discuss it next week,” Gaikwad said. “The decision has to be approved by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray,” she added.

Physical classes in schools have been shut since March 2020 when Covid-19 pandemic hit the state.

From August 2, the state granted fresh relaxations in the lockdown restrictions in 25 districts where growth and positivity rates are less than the state’s average. It has allowed all essential and non-essential shops to stay open till 10pm, while restaurants are allowed to operate at 50% seating capacity till 4pm.

