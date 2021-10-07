Maharashtra to launch week-long special Covid-19 vaccination drive from October 8

The Maharashtra government has declared to launch “Mission Kavach Kundal”, a seven-day special campaign to boost its Covid-19 vaccination drive, starting from October 8. It has set a target of vaccinating minimum 1.5 million people a day. It is also looking to prioritise covering the first doses of all citizens at the earliest. This will help in reducing the severity of the Covid-19 infections even if the potential third wave hits the state, said state health minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday.

He also declared to provide monetary assistance of ₹50,000 each to the kin of those who died due to Covid-19 infection during the pandemic. The state government has made a provision of ₹700 crore for the same. The decision was taken, following the directives of the central government.

“The state government has decided to undertake a special drive to boost vaccination in Maharashtra. Between October 8 [Friday] and October 14, we will be holding ‘Mission Kavach Kundal’ under which the state has set a target of administering 1.5 million doses a day at least. The drive will help us cover the citizens to get vaccinated in less time,” Tope told reporters on Thursday.

The most beneficiaries covered in a day in the state is 1.4 million. As many as 1,439,809 doses were vaccinated on September 8.

According to the statistics provided by the state health department, the targeted population for vaccination in Maharashtra is 91.5 million. Of them, 60 million have been covered with first dose and 31.5 million is yet to be vaccinated, while those fully vaccinated are 25 million.

“If we could give priority for first doses and cover the remaining 31.5 million than the entire population will covered with first dose and the threat of severity after infecting with the virus will be reduced… I have directed the officials to work on mission mode and cover 2 million to 2.5 million in a day in the coming days,” he said.

He informed that they have enough stock of doses at present and expecting more as union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya has promised him there won’t be any shortage in supply. “We have 7.5 million doses, as of now, and another stock of 2.5 million doses is expected to reach. The union health minister in a telephonic conversation has promised to provide enough stock as the Centre has also set a target to cover 10 million doses by October 15,” health minister said.

The state has planned to mobilise people by taking staff from departments such as women and child development, school education, rural development and revenue to boost the drive, he said, adding, they will also rope in NGOs such as Rotary Club and Lions Club to create awareness.

“The state government has also decided to provide financial assistance of ₹50,000 each to the next of kin of those who could not survive after infecting with Covid-19. Anyone having death certificate with mention of Covid-19 infection after RT-PCR or Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) test will be held eligible for the monetary help. The amount will be granted from State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) as directed by the central government. A provision of ₹700 crore has also been made,” Tope said.

Total number of Covid-19 deaths in the state is 0.14 million.