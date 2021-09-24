Maharashtra to reopen schools for classes 8 and above from Oct 4

Maharashtra education minister Varsha Gaikwad on Friday announced that the state will reopen schools for students above classes 8 starting October 4. The education minister also said that a detailed SOP will be sent to teachers and school administrators across the state as the nation continues to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

Maharashtra earlier on Thursday reported 3,320 fresh Covid-19 cases and 61 deaths. The state currently has 39,191 active cases. The state has recorded 6.53 million cases so far and lodged 138,725 deaths.

The paediatrician Covid-19 task force of the state, earlier on Tuesday, asked school administrations and teachers to undertake vaccination of teachers and non-teaching staff on war-footing ahead of reopening of schools. This task force was formed in May to ensure that children are not affected massively if a possible third wave of Covid-19 hits the state.

“Primarily, teachers and non-teaching staff in schools should get the vaccine first. This would enhance their immunity and make schools safer for children,” Dr Bakul Parekh, a senior Mumbai paediatrician and a member of the task force told PTI earlier. He also said that the task force will likely recommend that only one student should be allowed to sit on a bench and classes should be planned accordingly. Suggestions have been made to simultaneously hold physical as well as online classes and physical attendance should be made in a rotational manner.

Maharashtra government says that it is taking all steps to ensure that the loss of life and large numbers of hospitalisation which marked the second wave. The state was also among the most adversely affected during the second wave which hit India between March and June. Experts however say that the second wave has not receded and have asked people to exercise utmost caution and stick to Covid-19 appropriate measures.

