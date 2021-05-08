Maharashtra to set up paediatric taskforce

The Maharashtra government plans to set up a paediatric task force to guide the state to deal with Covid-19 infections among children and infants in the possible third Covid-19 wave expected later in the year. State health minister Rajesh Tope said the state will prepare to ramp up hospital beds and other infrastructure for children based on the recommendation of the task force.

As projections suggest that children could be hit in the next wave of infections, the state aims to streamline the treatment protocol and set up health infrastructure to deal with such cases. Earlier this week, environment and tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray suggested the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation set up a paediatric Covid care ward. A 300-400 bed facility is expected to come up at Nesco in Goregaon East.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting via video-conference with leading paediatricians from Mumbai and other parts of the state on Thursday. Thackeray, in a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office, said, “Medical experts have projected that the third wave could be dangerous for children. Therefore, we will set up a paediatric task force in the state.”

Tope said that as the state is inoculating citizens above 18 years, those below it will fall under the vulnerable category when the third wave strikes between June and September. “Keeping the third wave in mind, we are planning some important decisions. We are setting up a paediatric task force immediately. We are not vaccinating those under 18, so we have to take more precautions for them... Children and infants need their mother with them. So, we need separate planning for them. The state will prepare a plan based on their (taskforce’s) recommendation,” the minister said.

He added that separate ICUs, ventilators, medicines would be required for children. “Beds, paediatric SNCU (special newborn care units) beds, ventilators, medicines, etc are needed for children,” he said, adding the state is not just preparing for minors, but for all age groups for the third wave.

The second wave of Covid-19 has impacted children between the age group of 0 to 10 and those in the 11 to 20 age group. As per the data of the State Medical Education and Drugs Department (MEDD), the state has seen a jump of 113% in Covid cases in the age group of 0 to 10 from between February 15 and May 6. The jump is even more in the 11 to 20 age group—146%. Since February 15, Maharashtra has added 79,408 cases in the 0 to 10 age group, while it added 201,223 cases in the 11 to 20 age group.

The Maharashtra government plans to set up a paediatric task force to guide the state to deal with Covid-19 infections among children and infants in the possible third Covid-19 wave expected later in the year. State health minister Rajesh Tope said the state will prepare to ramp up hospital beds and other infrastructure for children based on the recommendation of the task force. As projections suggest that children could be hit in the next wave of infections, the state aims to streamline the treatment protocol and set up health infrastructure to deal with such cases. Earlier this week, environment and tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray suggested the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation set up a paediatric Covid care ward. A 300-400 bed facility is expected to come up at Nesco in Goregaon East. Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting via video-conference with leading paediatricians from Mumbai and other parts of the state on Thursday. Thackeray, in a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office, said, “Medical experts have projected that the third wave could be dangerous for children. Therefore, we will set up a paediatric task force in the state.” MORE FROM THIS SECTION Bhandup mall fire: Hospital group’s executive, fire agency staffer held Covid vaccines for 18+: Maharashtra to give priority to 35-44 age group Local gangster disguises as woman in Navi Mumbai, held Resident doctors in Mumbai demand arrears in stipends, start social media campaign Tope said that as the state is inoculating citizens above 18 years, those below it will fall under the vulnerable category when the third wave strikes between June and September. “Keeping the third wave in mind, we are planning some important decisions. We are setting up a paediatric task force immediately. We are not vaccinating those under 18, so we have to take more precautions for them... Children and infants need their mother with them. So, we need separate planning for them. The state will prepare a plan based on their (taskforce’s) recommendation,” the minister said. He added that separate ICUs, ventilators, medicines would be required for children. “Beds, paediatric SNCU (special newborn care units) beds, ventilators, medicines, etc are needed for children,” he said, adding the state is not just preparing for minors, but for all age groups for the third wave. The second wave of Covid-19 has impacted children between the age group of 0 to 10 and those in the 11 to 20 age group. As per the data of the State Medical Education and Drugs Department (MEDD), the state has seen a jump of 113% in Covid cases in the age group of 0 to 10 from between February 15 and May 6. The jump is even more in the 11 to 20 age group—146%. Since February 15, Maharashtra has added 79,408 cases in the 0 to 10 age group, while it added 201,223 cases in the 11 to 20 age group.