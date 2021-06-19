Maharashtra to start vaccination drive for 30- 45 age group on Saturday

The Maharashtra government has decided to start the vaccination drive for beneficiaries between 30 to 45 years of age group from Saturday. The drive will be conducted at the government-run centres, state health minister Rajesh Tope announced on Friday. The state has also allowed walk-ins for those in this age group.

The ongoing drive for 45 years and age group will also be continued along with it.

“The Centre has allowed the state to determine priority for the citizens between 18 to 45 years of age for vaccination. Following this, the state health department has decided to give priority to the beneficiaries in the 30 to 45 years of age group,” Tope said on Friday.

“The citizens are also allowed to register on the spot, along with the existing system of online registration for taking vaccine jabs,” he added.

The necessary training required to make changes in the Co-WIN app for the staff involved in the vaccination drive was also completed on Friday. “The registration of the beneficiaries is mandatory on the Co-WIN application. The app, however, has sections only for two groups — 45 years and above and 18-45 age group. Making any changes in the required training to the concerned staff has been completed today,” said Dr Archana Patil, director, Directorate Of Health Services.

The state government had started its drive for beneficiaries between the 18-45 age group on May 1 after it was allowed by the Centre. However, it was suspended owing to the non-availability of vaccine doses on May 12.

“Since then, we have covered most of the people eligible for the second dose. After having sufficient stock, we have decided to start the drive for the beneficiaries from the 30-45 age group,” she added.

Meanwhile, BMC on Friday said 10 vaccination centres in the city will start vaccination for 30 to 44 years age group starting Saturday, only on an appointment basis.

The 10 centres where vaccination will take place include Priyadarshini Park in Walkeshwar, BMC Murli Deora Eye Hospital in Kamathipura, Acworth Leprosy centre in Wadala, Seth Ayurvedic Centre in Sion, Bhabha Hospital in Bandra, MW Desai Centre, Malad, Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule Hospital in Borivli, Jolly Gymkhana in Ghatkopar, Deonar Maternity Home in Govandi and VD Savarkar Centre in Mulund.