Maharashtra: Vidarbha reports highest number of Covid-19 cases

Amid a rise in Covid-19 cases, Vidarbha region is reporting the highest number of new infections in Maharashtra. It recorded 2,527 cases on Sunday, 36.25% of the total new cases in the state reported on that day.

On Sunday, the state recorded 6,971 cases, its highest one-day spike in the last 121 days since October 23, when the state clocked 7,347 cases. The state’s Covid-19 case tally has reached 2,100,884.

Vidarbha has surpassed Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), which reported the highest number of cases for most of the time during the pandemic. On Sunday, MMR clocked 1,678 cases and Mumbai recorded 921 cases.

Amravati in Vidarbha region is also reporting the highest number of cases across the state. On Sunday, Amravati (both district and city) reported 926 cases, while on Saturday, 1,055 cases were reported in the district.

The spike has led to a week-long lockdown in Amravati city to arrest the spread of the infection. “Amravati city will be placed under lockdown for a week starting Monday, 8pm,” guardian minister Yashomati Thakur said on Sunday. Only essential services will be allowed to function during the lockdown. This will be the first lockdown after the state initiated “Mission Begin Again” or unlocking activities.

A few other districts in Vidarbha and other parts of the state such as Akola, Yavatmal, Pune, Nashik, Parbhani have imposed other curbs, including night curfew, weekend lockdown, closure of schools and colleges and started penalising people and establishments for not following Covid-19 protocol.

“The rise in cases is worrying as daily cases have doubled only in a few days. On February 11, 3,297 cases were reported in the state; the number rose to 6,971, more than double, on Sunday. Moreover, the daily cases are constantly rising and we require strict decisions to bring the situation back under control,” said a senior health official.

On Sunday, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray issued an ultimatum to people, warning them of a lockdown if Covid-19 protocol was not followed properly. “It all depends on you, whether you want a lockdown or you are ready to follow the norms to avoid it. The lockdown this time will be more difficult to follow. It will be known only after a week or two if we are facing the second wave of pandemic,” he said. He also announced a ban on social, religious, political gatherings and protests for the next few weeks.