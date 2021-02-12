Maharashtra: Woman booked for fraudulently obtaining husband’s bank statements

A Khar resident is facing arrest for allegedly conniving with a local police officer to illegally obtain the statement of her husband’s bank account, using a forged notice. The woman wanted to use the statement in her claim of maintenance from husband.

The woman has been booked for cheating and forgery.

The Mumbai sessions court, earlier this week, rejected her anticipatory bail application, observing that her custodial interrogation was required to reach to the root of the matter to know as to on whose instance forged documents were prepared.

Also Read | Mumbai Police nab accused wanted in 2016 murder case from Surat

The Khar resident has been fighting a matrimonial case against her husband since 2012. The family court has allowed her plea for maintenance for their children but rejected the plea for herself. She has hence approached Bombay high court for maintenance.

To substantiate her claim, the woman had attached statements of the bank accounts of her husband, his parents and their company, to show the husband’s income.

The prosecution alleged that when the complainant, the husband, enquired as how she obtained the statement of bank accounts, he realised that it was obtained by a local police officer by issuing notice to the bank under Section 91 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

The section relates to issuance of summons to produce a document or other things for the purpose of police investigation.

The complainant claimed that the cop issued a notice citing a case registered with Agripada police station for cheating against the husband. The husband sought all the relevant documents from the police station through Right to Information.

He soon came to know that the notice was forged and fabricated and created just to obtain his account statements. The husband hence lodged a case of cheating and forgery against the woman.