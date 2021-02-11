Mumbai Police nab accused wanted in 2016 murder case from Surat
Mumbai Police’s crime branch on Wednesday arrested Shahid Shaikh in connection with a 2016 murder at Govandi. Shahid, who was arrested from Surat, is accused of killing a Govandi resident in August 2016.
Shivaji Nagar police had arrested three persons — Rizwan Shaikh, 21; Najmum alias Rani Ansari, 22; and Nagma Ansari, 42 — in connection with the murder. In July 2019, Rizwan was convicted for the murder and sentenced to life imprisonment, whereas the two others were acquitted for want of evidence.
However, Shahid had fled from Mumbai soon after the incident and was living in Surat by changing his identity, said a police officer.
Assistant inspector Valmik Kore got a tip-off and a team went to Surat and brought the accused to Mumbai. During interrogation he confessed to the crime. He was handed over to the Shivaji nagar police station for further legal process, said police inspector Nandkumar Gopale of the unit 9.
Shahid was notorious in Indira Nagar area of Govandi and he allegedly used to illegally supply electricity to around 400 slums in his area. The deceased, Bakar Ali Ansari, also lived in the same area.
The incident occurred as Shahid damaged the roof of Bakar’s shanty while giving illegal electric connection to one person in the area, said the police officer. Bakar had a heated argument, during which Rizwan stabbed the deceased twice with a chopper. Meanwhile, Shahid hit the victim with a brick.
Bakar was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival, said Kore.
The case was registered with Shivaji Nagar police under charges of murder and common intention against four accused.
