Maharashtra:Coxavin for 18-44 group to be used for 2nd dose receivers?

In another round of the state versus Centre battle, the Maharashtra government has blamed the latter for delay in providing Covaxin doses, permission to procure medical equipment such as Remdesivir, oxygen, liquid oxygen tanks, and reducing the supply of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) to the state from Karnataka by 50 metric tonnes.

Health minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday said that Maharashtra could temporarily suspend the administration of the first dose of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and divert the state’s 479,000 Covaxin doses, purchased on Tuesday, for those awaiting their second shot. The move is being contemplated as the Centre is not providing enough stock of the vaccine, Tope said.

“We might have to suspend Covaxin for 18-44 category [temporarily] and utilise some of these doses for the second shot, because as per scientific advice, those who have received Covaxin shots must be given their second dose within 42 days. The policy decision will be taken by the chief minister in a day or so,” the minister said, adding that is crucial that the Centre provides Covaxin doses for second shots.

“We are following up with the Centre to get the second dose of Covaxin. If need be, we are prepared to utilise the stock state government has purchased for 18-44 age group. Our first priority will be to secure the doses from the Centre. If that is not possible, we will take a call to use our stock as the second dose for inoculating those over age 45,” he said.

The shortage of vaccines is now limited to Covaxin, as Covishield is available in enough quantity.

Maharashtra vaccinated nearly 450,000 people, up from Wednesday’s 250,000, on Thursday. According to the data on Cowin app, Maharashtra administered 447,956 vaccinations across 5,627 centres in the state, making it the second-highest inoculation done in a single-day. The state had vaccinated 534,228 beneficiaries on April 26. So far, Maharashtra has inoculated 17,286,448 beneficiaries, of which 3,077,962 have taken their second dose, as per data.

Meanwhile, Tope also said that the decision to reduce Maharashtra’s quota of LMO from Karnataka will have an impact as the state is managing on the supply from other states while completely utilising 1,250MT of LMO manufactured in Maharashtra.

“Maharashtra needs 1,750MT of oxygen daily. If Karnataka reduces its supply, then we will definitely feel the shortage. It is not right to reduce our allocation. We are going to appeal against this injustice,” Tope said, adding that the only ray of hope for the state is the installation of around 28 pressure swing adsorption (PSA) plants. The state has placed orders for 150 PSA plants which will commence operations in the coming week, he said.

Tope also said that the Centre’s Department of Pharmaceuticals has not granted clearance for the essential items that the state intends to import in the wake of a surge in Covid-19 cases.

“The Department of Pharmaceuticals is not giving a speedy approval for the various essential items that we have to order from abroad. We are confident that in the next two days, the permission to procure 350,000 Remdesivir injections will come from the Centre. This has to expedite so that we can give a purchase order for it,” he said. The minister said that the state is preparing for the third wave so that the districts become self-sufficient for oxygen.

