Maharashtra: FYJC CET registration portal temporarily shut due to technical glitch

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) was forced to shut down the portal for registration of the optional common entrance test (CET) for first-year junior college (FYJC) on Wednesday evening to “fix technical issues”. Thousands of FYJC aspirants across the state have complained of inaccessibility to the website for the second consecutive day.

The state board, however, provided no clarity on when the portal will be up and running again.

The registration website was to be open between July 20 and 26, but the state education board will extend this deadline by a few days. “The optional CET portal has been shut temporarily due to technical issues. The technical team is trying to resolve the problem. Students need not worry as we will extend the deadline and award more time for students to fill applications for CET,” said Dinkar Patil, chairman of MSBSHSE.

The portal — http://cet.mh-ssc.ac.in/, which was supposed to open for online applications from 11.30am on Tuesday, remained inaccessible due to technical issues till Wednesday night and was shut thereafter.

“We struggled for hours to access our results and were really hoping that the rest of the process to be smooth. But since Tuesday evening, the CET website has been crashing and many of us have not yet managed to access it,” said Ankush Rahane, an aspirant. He added that even the helpline numbers made available by the state board were running busy all day on Wednesday.

Results for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) were announced online on July 16, but the website crashed within minutes into 1pm. With no board exams this year due to rising Covid-19 cases, the state decided to conduct an optional CET based on the state board syllabus.

Around 1.574 million students from the state registered for Class 10 for academic year 2020-21. At present, only state board Class 10 students have received their results. However, students from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) who are still awaiting their results, can also register for CET.

As per a government resolution (GR) made public by the state school education department, priority in admission to FYJC will be given to students based on their CET scores. Remaining seats will be allotted to students based on merit as per marks scored through Class 10 assessment method depending on the vacancy of seats in junior colleges.