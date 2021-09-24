Maharashtra’s active Covid-19 case count dips

Even as Maharashtra’s active Covid-19 case count is reducing, experts and the state public health department are monitoring the situation closely as they expect a spurt in infections by October first week due to increased movement during the Dahi Handi and Ganeshotsav festivals. Officials from the health department said that so far there are no signs of the potential third wave of Covid-19 infections.

Maharashtra on Thursday added 3,320 fresh Covid-19 infections, taking its tally to 6,534,557. The state recorded 61 deaths due to the virus, pushing the toll to 138,725. Mumbai reported 500 cases on Thursday and five fatalities. The active caseload in the state has dropped to 39,191, the lowest in seven months.

Ahmednagar rural reported 577 cases, Ahmednagar 21, Pune rural 437 cases, Pune city 182 and Pimpri-Chinchwad 125 on Thursday.

The daily positivity rate in the state has been around 2% over the last week. On Thursday, the positivity rate was 1.95%.