Mumbai News
mumbai news

Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases in July drop by 24%; 33% dip in toll

State’s July tally stands at 239,863, down from June’s 316,293 cases; experts caution against casual approach
By Naresh Kamath
UPDATED ON JUL 31, 2021 11:28 PM IST
A health worker collects swab samples of passengers at Mumbai’s Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, on Saturday. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)

Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 6,959 Covid-19 new infections, taking its July tally to 239,863 cases. This is a 24% decline from the Covid-19 cases reported in June, when the numbers had totalled to 316,293.

Similarly in the case of fatalities, Maharashtra recorded 5,020 deaths, which is 33.43% less than the 7,542 deaths reported in June.

Dr Subhash Salunkhe, advisor to the Maharashtra government on Covid-19 management, said the trend indicated a decline in Covid-19 infections.

“This shows the development of immunity among people as many have been infected in the second wave. In addition, the mass-scale vaccination has also helped,” said Dr Salunkhe.

However, he warned against adopting a casual outlook in light of the findings.

“The authorities need to strictly monitor the situation regularly and ensure that all the rules are followed,” Dr Salunkhe added.

Dr Ameet Mandot, director, Gut Clinic, said

“Citizens need to strictly adopt Covid-appropriate behaviour such as wearing masks, maintaining social distance and participating in mass gatherings,” said Dr Mandot.

“This will ensure further decline in the cases and will eventually result in more easing of curbs,” he added.

The total number of Covid-19 patients in the state, has now reached 6,303,715. As on Saturday, Maharashtra had 76,755 active patients, while the total number of deaths reached 132,791. The state conducted 206,747 tests on Saturday, while it clocked 7,467 recoveries.

Of the 76,755 active patients across the state, Pune has the highest –15,674 –followed by Satara with 7,855 active patients and Sangli with 7,406 patients.

Pune also has recorded the highest number of deaths (18,476), followed by Mumbai with 15,889 deaths and Thane with 11,037 fatalities.

On Saturday, Mumbai recorded 345 new cases and nine deaths.

In April 2021 at the peak of Maharashtra’s second wave of Covid-19, cases consistently topped 60,000 a day. The state imposed several restrictions after the peak in cases in April and May. While the downward trend began in May, the state’s numbers hovered around 10,000 and 14,000 for the first half of June. It was only in the second half of June that new daily Covid-19 cases in most parts of the state began falling.

